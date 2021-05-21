Rehearsal photos of Long Beach Opera show what live performances look like now

Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions provided the Long Beach Opera an opportunity to create a live performance experience different from anything it has done . These rehearsal photographs by Times photographer Gary Coronado give a peek at what it looks like.

Guests have the choice of watching this production “tailgate-style” or from inside their automobiles. The action occurs throughout a parking structure with multiple screens projected live on big screens.

Long Beach Opera's "Les Enfants Terribles" By Philip Glass When: May 21 at 8:00 pm | May 22 at 8:00 pm | Sunday May 23 at 8:00 pm

Where: 2nd and PCH Rooftop Parking Garage, Long Beach



Ticket Cost: Tickets range from $49 to $150



How to Purchase: Online at https://www.longbeachopera.org/tickets/ -OR- Call the LBO Box Office at 562.470.SING (7464)

Edward Nelson, center, as Paul, with dancers Joe Davis, left, and Maleek Washington, in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles” by Philip Glass. Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions gave guests the choice of watching this production “tailgate-style” or from inside their automobiles. The action occurred throughout the entire parking structure with multiple screens projecting the actionthroughout where the action was projected live. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Anna Schubert as Elisabeth and Edward Nelson as Paul in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.” (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Suzanne Waters, center, of Los Angeles, shown with Michele and Rupert Hemmings, of Pasadena, watch the drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.” (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Edward Nelson as Paul in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles” by Philip Glass put on by the Long Beach Opera in a parking structure at the 2nd and PCH retail center on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Long Beach. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Guests watch the drive-in dress rehearsal performance. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Orson Van Gay, left, as Gerard, and Anna Schubert as Elisabeth, in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.” (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Eliza Bagg, left, Catherine Brookman, and JD Rocchio, all of Los Angeles, watch the performance. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Edward Nelson as Paul, Orson Van Gay as Gerard and Anna Schubert as Elisabeth in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.” (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Anna Schubert as Elisabeth, shown with dancers Samantha Mohr, left, and Shauna Davis. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Guests watch a drive-in dress rehearsal performance from inside their car. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Cast member Edward Nelson as Paul was the DJ before the start of the drive-in dress rehearsal performance. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Edward Nelson as Paul and Anna Schubert as Elisabeth. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Edward Nelson as Paul. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)