Rehearsal photos of Long Beach Opera show what live performances look like now

Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions provided the Long Beach Opera an opportunity to create a live performance experience different from anything it has done . These rehearsal photographs by Times photographer Gary Coronado give a peek at what it looks like.
Guests have the choice of watching this production “tailgate-style” or from inside their automobiles. The action occurs throughout a parking structure with multiple screens projected live on big screens.
Long Beach Opera's "Les Enfants Terribles" By Philip Glass
When: May 21 at 8:00 pm | May 22 at 8:00 pm | Sunday May 23 at 8:00 pm
Where: 2nd and PCH Rooftop Parking Garage, Long Beach
Ticket Cost: Tickets range from $49 to $150
How to Purchase: Online at https://www.longbeachopera.org/tickets/ -OR- Call the LBO Box Office at 562.470.SING (7464)
