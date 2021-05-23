What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Donut King,’ Ariana Grande and more
SUNDAY
Treat yo’ self to a third season of Aziz Ansari’s Emmy-winning comedy series “Master of None.” Anytime, Netflix
The mononymously monikered Pink and Drake each collect career kudos at the “2021 Billboard Music Awards.” Nick Jonas hosts. 5 p.m. NBC
“American Idol” crowns its latest champion in the singing competition’s season finale. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
“American Gods’” Ian McShane lends his voice to “The Simpsons’” season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
The Ultimate Warrior, the pro wrestler whose reign was preceded by that of the Penultimate Warrior, is remembered on a new “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E
Oh, what a tangled web she wove in the TV movie “A Mother’s Lie.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
“Mrs. America’s” Uzo Aduba is your friendly neighborhood therapist as the drama “In Treatment” returns after a 10-year layoff. 9 and 9:28 p.m. HBO; also Monday.
It’s Ford versus GM versus Honda versus Mercedes versus you get the idea in the two-night special “The Cars That Built the World.” 9 p.m. History Channel; also Monday.
Well, the south side of Chicago is still the baddest part of town in a fourth season of Windy City-set drama “The Chi.” 9 p.m. Showtime
Don Cheadle suits up for Season 3 of “Black Monday,” the dark comedy about Wall Street movers and shakers in the late 1980s. 9:55 p.m. Showtime
Say bye-bye to the Big Easy as the “NCIS” spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” offers its series finale. 10 p.m. CBS
No sleep till Brooklyn! Two best buds are living their best lives in that NYC borough in the comedy series “Flatbush Misdemeanors.” 10:25 p.m. Showtime
The gang from Riverdale comes in for a ribbing in “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special.” Midnight, Adult Swim
MONDAY
There’s a spot of bother in a quaint English village, as there so very often is, in the mystery drama “Whitstable Pearl.” Anytime, Acorn TV
“The Voice” also crowns its latest champion in the singing competition’s two-night season finale. Carson Daly hosts. 8 p.m. NBC; also Tuesday.
“Queer Eye’s” Carson Kressley and funnyman Mo Rocca are featured on another celebrity edition of “Antiques Roadshow.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Gillian Anderson, “Lovecraft Country’s” Jurnee Smollett and “WandaVision’s” Kathryn Hahn are among the stars featured in “Lifetime & the Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Everyone’s favorite ‘WandaVision’ theme song, ‘Agatha All Along,’ has charted on Billboard and iTunes. Here’s how actress Kathryn Hahn reacted.
“Black Lightning,” we hardly knew ye. This superhero drama starring Cress Williams ends its three-season run. 9 p.m. The CW
All hail “The Donut King.” A Cambodian refugee who made big bank selling those tasty treats is profiled in this 2020 documentary on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The true-crime series “Between Black and Blue” reopens the case of two NYPD detectives convicted in the 1975 murder of a Colorado businessman. Anytime, Sundance Now
Up-and-coming chefs are put through their paces in the new spinoff “Chopped Next Gen.” Anytime, Discovery+
The docuseries “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” presents a no-punches-pulled profile of the previously pugnacious pugilist. 8 p.m. ABC; concludes June 1
The special “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” memorializes the African American man whose murder by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 helped spark a national reckoning on race. With Nas, Anthony Hamilton and Jon Batiste. 8 p.m. BET
It’s all in the mind in a second season of the competition series “Mental Samurai.” Rob Lowe hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” and “Tyler Perry’s Lemonade Stand” — OK, we made that last one up — are back with new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET
Wedding bells are ringing for Kevin and Madison (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) in the Season 5 finale of “This Is Us.” 10 p.m. NBC
The special “Race Matters: America After George Floyd” also considers where we as a nation are headed in the wake of last summer’s protests for racial justice. 10 p.m. KOCE
Don’t mess with “Mr. Inbetween.” This Aussie-made dark comedy about a former felon and sometime family man returns. With Scott Ryan. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX
“Chad,” the sitcom starring “New Girl’s” Nasim Pedrad as the titular Persian American lad, wraps its freshman season. 10:30 p.m. TBS
WEDNESDAY
They’re ready to leave the nest — finally! — in the real estate series “40 Year Old Property Virgin.” Anytime, Discovery+
The docuseries “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” explores the roots of soul-food favorites like ribs, cornbread and .... mmm, mac and cheese. Anytime, Netflix
Here are Black-owned restaurants, coffee shops, fitness centers, lifestyle brands and other businesses to support.
Efforts to apprehend a far-right extremist who terrorized minority communities in 1990s London are revisited in the documentary “Nail Bomber: Manhunt.” Anytime, Netflix
“The Masked Singer” also crowns its latest champion in the singing competition’s season finale. Nick Cannon hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Saying “enhance” to a computer screen isn’t going to help these chefs solve the mysteries of the “Crime Scene Kitchen” in this competition series. “Community’s” Joel McHale hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
The “Great Electric Airplane Race” is on, as soon they can find a charger big enough and somewhere to plug it in, in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“The Bold Type” is back in business for a fifth and final season of this comedy-drama set in the world of magazine publishing. 10 p.m. Freeform
THURSDAY
Boys from a hurricane-ravaged Mexican orphanage enter a high-stakes fishing tournament in the fact-based, feel-good 2021 tale “Blue Miracle.” With Dennis Quaid. Anytime, Netflix
Meet the new “Rugrats,” sort of the same as the old Rugrats. The original voice cast returns in a now computer-animated reboot of the 1990s-era cartoon series. Anytime, Paramount+
Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd … and Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, et al. perform at the “2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.” Usher hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
FRIDAY
The most vile villainess in Disney’s entire stable gets an origin story in the live-action 2021 tale “Cruella.” Emma Stone stars. Anytime, Disney+ (for an additional fee)
Emma Stone stars as wicked Cruella de Vil in Disney’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ spinoff, ‘Cruella.’ See the first trailer for the film, also starring Emma Thompson.
Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin remain friends to the end in the third and final season of “The Kominsky Method.” Anytime, Netflix
Unsupervised teens in a small Texas town take part in a potentially fatal rite of passage in the dark YA drama series “Don’t Panic.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
Oops! A possibly pregnant teen decides to go with “Plan B” in director Natalie Morales’ 2021 road-trip comedy. Anytime, Hulu
“Inside the Met,” the docuseries about NYC’s storied but shaken Metropolitan Museum of Art, concludes. 9 p.m. KOCE
A veteran comic cracks wise about COVID-19 and other topics in the standup special “Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine.” 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Norwegian diplomats attempt to facilitate peace negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians in the 1990s in the fact-based 2021 drama “Oslo.” With Ruth Wilson. 8 p.m. HBO
“Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl” is sugar and spice and everything nice — not! — in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Movies on TV this week: May 23: ‘Jaws’ on HBO; ‘WALL-E’ and ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ on Freeform; ‘Tangled’ on ABC and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 23 - 29 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.