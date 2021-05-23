What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Donut King,’ Ariana Grande and more

SUNDAY

Treat yo’ self to a third season of Aziz Ansari’s Emmy-winning comedy series “Master of None.” Anytime, Netflix

The mononymously monikered Pink and Drake each collect career kudos at the “2021 Billboard Music Awards.” Nick Jonas hosts. 5 p.m. NBC

“American Idol” crowns its latest champion in the singing competition’s season finale. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

“American Gods’” Ian McShane lends his voice to “The Simpsons’” season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

The Ultimate Warrior, the pro wrestler whose reign was preceded by that of the Penultimate Warrior, is remembered on a new “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E

Oh, what a tangled web she wove in the TV movie “A Mother’s Lie.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Mrs. America’s” Uzo Aduba is your friendly neighborhood therapist as the drama “In Treatment” returns after a 10-year layoff. 9 and 9:28 p.m. HBO; also Monday.

It’s Ford versus GM versus Honda versus Mercedes versus you get the idea in the two-night special “The Cars That Built the World.” 9 p.m. History Channel; also Monday.

Well, the south side of Chicago is still the baddest part of town in a fourth season of Windy City-set drama “The Chi.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Don Cheadle suits up for Season 3 of “Black Monday,” the dark comedy about Wall Street movers and shakers in the late 1980s. 9:55 p.m. Showtime

Say bye-bye to the Big Easy as the “NCIS” spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” offers its series finale. 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

No sleep till Brooklyn! Two best buds are living their best lives in that NYC borough in the comedy series “Flatbush Misdemeanors.” 10:25 p.m. Showtime

The gang from Riverdale comes in for a ribbing in “The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special.” Midnight, Adult Swim

MONDAY

There’s a spot of bother in a quaint English village, as there so very often is, in the mystery drama “Whitstable Pearl.” Anytime, Acorn TV

Advertisement

“The Voice” also crowns its latest champion in the singing competition’s two-night season finale. Carson Daly hosts. 8 p.m. NBC; also Tuesday.

“Queer Eye’s” Carson Kressley and funnyman Mo Rocca are featured on another celebrity edition of “Antiques Roadshow.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Gillian Anderson, “Lovecraft Country’s” Jurnee Smollett and “WandaVision’s” Kathryn Hahn are among the stars featured in “Lifetime & the Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

“Black Lightning,” we hardly knew ye. This superhero drama starring Cress Williams ends its three-season run. 9 p.m. The CW

All hail “The Donut King.” A Cambodian refugee who made big bank selling those tasty treats is profiled in this 2020 documentary on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The true-crime series “Between Black and Blue” reopens the case of two NYPD detectives convicted in the 1975 murder of a Colorado businessman. Anytime, Sundance Now

Advertisement

Up-and-coming chefs are put through their paces in the new spinoff “Chopped Next Gen.” Anytime, Discovery+

The docuseries “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” presents a no-punches-pulled profile of the previously pugnacious pugilist. 8 p.m. ABC; concludes June 1

The special “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” memorializes the African American man whose murder by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 helped spark a national reckoning on race. With Nas, Anthony Hamilton and Jon Batiste. 8 p.m. BET

It’s all in the mind in a second season of the competition series “Mental Samurai.” Rob Lowe hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” and “Tyler Perry’s Lemonade Stand” — OK, we made that last one up — are back with new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET

Wedding bells are ringing for Kevin and Madison (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) in the Season 5 finale of “This Is Us.” 10 p.m. NBC

The special “Race Matters: America After George Floyd” also considers where we as a nation are headed in the wake of last summer’s protests for racial justice. 10 p.m. KOCE

Don’t mess with “Mr. Inbetween.” This Aussie-made dark comedy about a former felon and sometime family man returns. With Scott Ryan. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

“Chad,” the sitcom starring “New Girl’s” Nasim Pedrad as the titular Persian American lad, wraps its freshman season. 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

They’re ready to leave the nest — finally! — in the real estate series “40 Year Old Property Virgin.” Anytime, Discovery+

The docuseries “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” explores the roots of soul-food favorites like ribs, cornbread and .... mmm, mac and cheese. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Efforts to apprehend a far-right extremist who terrorized minority communities in 1990s London are revisited in the documentary “Nail Bomber: Manhunt.” Anytime, Netflix

“The Masked Singer” also crowns its latest champion in the singing competition’s season finale. Nick Cannon hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Saying “enhance” to a computer screen isn’t going to help these chefs solve the mysteries of the “Crime Scene Kitchen” in this competition series. “Community’s” Joel McHale hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

The “Great Electric Airplane Race” is on, as soon they can find a charger big enough and somewhere to plug it in, in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“The Bold Type” is back in business for a fifth and final season of this comedy-drama set in the world of magazine publishing. 10 p.m. Freeform

THURSDAY

Boys from a hurricane-ravaged Mexican orphanage enter a high-stakes fishing tournament in the fact-based, feel-good 2021 tale “Blue Miracle.” With Dennis Quaid. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

Meet the new “Rugrats,” sort of the same as the old Rugrats. The original voice cast returns in a now computer-animated reboot of the 1990s-era cartoon series. Anytime, Paramount+

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd … and Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, et al. perform at the “2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.” Usher hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

FRIDAY

The most vile villainess in Disney’s entire stable gets an origin story in the live-action 2021 tale “Cruella.” Emma Stone stars. Anytime, Disney+ (for an additional fee)

Advertisement

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin remain friends to the end in the third and final season of “The Kominsky Method.” Anytime, Netflix

Unsupervised teens in a small Texas town take part in a potentially fatal rite of passage in the dark YA drama series “Don’t Panic.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Oops! A possibly pregnant teen decides to go with “Plan B” in director Natalie Morales’ 2021 road-trip comedy. Anytime, Hulu

Advertisement

“Inside the Met,” the docuseries about NYC’s storied but shaken Metropolitan Museum of Art, concludes. 9 p.m. KOCE

A veteran comic cracks wise about COVID-19 and other topics in the standup special “Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine.” 10 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Norwegian diplomats attempt to facilitate peace negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians in the 1990s in the fact-based 2021 drama “Oslo.” With Ruth Wilson. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

“Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl” is sugar and spice and everything nice — not! — in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime