Entertainment & Arts

Those photos of Taika Waititi cozying up to Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson surprise fans

Taika Waititi poses for a portrait
Director Taika Waititi is filming “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Angie Orellana Hernandez
Two’s company and three’s a crowd — but not for filmmaker Taika Waititi, singer Rita Ora and actor Tessa Thompson.

Photographers spotted the three cuddling Sunday morning in Sydney following an all-night party at the “Jojo Rabbit” director’s home, as reported by the Daily Mail. In the paparazzi photos, Waititi can be seen kissing Ora and Thompson, Ora kissing Thompson and then all three getting cozy at once.

The slightly blurry snapshots caused a stir on Twitter, taking many fans by surprise.

“rita ora being in a poly relationship with taika waititi and tessa thompson wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card but here we are,” one user tweeted.

“if you would’ve told me a year ago tessa thompson, rita ora, and taika waititi would be in a throuple i would’ve slapped you and called you a liar,” another user wrote.

Waititi and Ora sparked dating rumors when the “Let You Love Me” singer posted an Instagram slideshow in April featuring a picture of the pair hugging. (Also included was a photo of Thompson and Ora in a car.)

Ora, who recently split from French director Romain Gavras, has been busy filming “The Voice: Australia,” where she will join the judges panel alongside Guy Sebastian, Keith Urban and Jessica Mauboy. Waititi is in Australia filming “Thor: Love and Thunder,” where Thompson will be reprising her role as Valkyrie from previous Marvel films.

In a 2017 tweet, Thompson claimed that Valkyrie was bisexual. The actor told Rolling Stone that in a deleted scene in “Thor: Ragnarok,” also directed by Waititi, a woman could be seen leaving Valkyrie’s bedroom.

The “Westworld” star, who also has been romantically linked to singer-actor Janelle Monáe, has been candid about her sexuality.

“I’m attracted to men and also to women,” Thompson told Porter Magazine in 2018. “If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Entertainment & Arts
Angie Orellana Hernandez

Angie Orellana Hernandez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. She is a junior majoring in journalism and Spanish at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the arts and entertainment editor for the Daily Trojan, the student-run publication. She has also written for CalMatters’ College Journalism Network.

