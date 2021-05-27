Beyoncé pledges support as Michelle Williams opens up about mental health struggles

One of pop’s most iconic trios is back, this time with some wise words about the importance of mental health.

Michelle Williams took to Instagram Wednesday to share three audio clips of conversations with fellow Destiny’s Child stars Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. Promoting Williams’ new book, “Checking In,” the singers had their own check-in about being open regarding personal struggles.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” Williams began. “And it’s OK to tell someone you’re not OK.”

She then got candid with her band mates about her struggles with depression. “I honestly should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things but I’ve never been really truthful about how I really was.

Advertisement

“Even though y’all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters,” she continued. “Sometimes people have to know, like, No, you’re not going to be looked at differently if you just say, ‘Y’all, I’ve been sad just a little too long.’”

Rowland commended Williams on her candor, emphasizing the role of “humility” in friendship: “You’ve allowed yourself to hold a safe place and a safe space for all friendships to be able to check in. It’s a blessing to be able to have that.

“I think that that’s the greatest thing Destiny’s Child has ever given me, is my gift of friendship for you ladies,” she continued.

“I just know Kelly and I feel so honored that we are now your safe place where you can express any and everything, and we know that you are that for us,” added Beyoncé.

“It’s 20 years [of friendship],” she said of their sisterhood. “It ain’t going nowhere.”

Williams has long been a vocal advocate for mental health. In 2018, the 41-year-old singer checked into a mental health facility to treat her depression, which she addressed with a statement on Instagram.

Advertisement

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote back then. “I recently listened to that same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

Williams’ new book, released in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, shares more about her struggles with anxiety and depression and details some lessons she’s learned over the years. Despite her life’s many accomplishments, “everything is not perfect,” she said in an interview with CBS. “And that’s OK.”