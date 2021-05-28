Classic movies at theaters, pop-ups, drive-ins: ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘True Romance’ and more
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
American Cinematheque/Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
$10, $15; advance purchase required. americancinematheque.com
“2001: A Space Odyssey,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-13
“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. June 17 and 24
“The Master,” 7:30 p.m., June 18
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 3 p.m. June 19
“Vertigo,” 7:30 p.m. June 19-20
“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 3 p.m. June 20
“Inherent Vice,” 7:30 p.m. June 25
“Wonder Woman,” 3 p.m. June 26
“Lawrence of Arabia,” 7:30 p.m. June 26-27
“Malcolm X,” 7:30 p.m. July 1
“Phantom Thread,” July 2
Arena Cinelounge Drive-In
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com
“True Romance” (drive-in), 8 and 10:30 p.m. May 29
“True Romance” (theater), 8:55 p.m. May 29, 7 p.m. May 30, 7:45 p.m. May 31
“The Unbearable Lightness of Being” (theater), 7:20 p.m. June 1
Brain Dead Studios
The Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A.
$12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com
“Born in Flames,” 8 p.m. June 2
“Alphaville,” 8 p.m. June 3
“The Fifth Element,” 8 p.m. June 4
“The Terminator,” 8 p.m. June 5
“12 Monkeys,” 8 p.m. June 6
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Kindergarten Cop,” 8 p.m. June 4
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. June 5
“Aladdin” (2019), 8 p.m. June 11
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 8 p.m. June 12
Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10
“My Fair Lady,” 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16
“Jerry Maguire,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 20, 7 p.m. June 24
Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Tenet,” 7 p.m. May 28
“The Goonies,” 7 p.m. May 29
“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. May 30
Review: Christopher Nolan puts audiences in the middle of WWII in the intimate and epic ‘Dunkirk’
Very much like the pivotal historical event it celebrates, “Dunkirk” confounds expectations.
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$17-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Some Like It Hot,” 8 p.m. June 1
“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert,” 8 p.m. June 8
“The Birdcage,” 8 p.m. June 15
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” 8 p.m. June 22
“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” 8 p.m. June 29
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. June 5
“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. June 18
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A.
Check website for prices. thenewbev.com
“Pulp Fiction,” 11:59 p.m. June 4-5, 11, 18, 25
“Kung-Fu’s Hero,” 7:30 p.m. June 7
“The Young Dragon,” 9:30 p.m. June 7
“Cinema Paradiso” (director’s cut), 7:30 p.m. June 8-10
“The Great Escape,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-12, 6:30 p.m. June 13
“Dazed and Confused,” 11:59 p.m. June 12
“Caged Heat,” 7:30 p.m. June 14
“Caged Women,” 9:20 p.m. June 14
“Bullitt,” 7:30 p.m. June 15-17
“The Getaway” (1972), 9:55 p.m. June 15-17
“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, 6:30 p.m. June 20
“Donnie Darko,” 11:59 p.m. June 19
PCH Movies & Moonlight
2nd & PCH, East 2nd St. and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Free. (424) 217-2337. 2ndandpch.com
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. June 11
Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Wayne’s World,” 11:30 p.m. May 30
“Ratatouille,” 4:30 p.m. June 4
“The Greatest Showman,” 7:30 p.m. June 4
“It,” 10:30 p.m. June 4
“Up,” 4:30 p.m. June 5
“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” 7:30 p.m. June 5
“Drive,” 10:30 p.m. June 5
“Tom & Jerry,” 4:30 p.m. June 6 and 8
“Bridesmaids,” 7:30 p.m. June 6
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“Aladdin” (1992), 8:30 p.m. May 29
“Candyman,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 30
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 30
“The Iron Giant,” 8:30 p.m. May 31
“House Party,” 11 p.m. May 31
“Stand by Me,” 8:30 p.m. June 1
“Twister,” 11:30 p.m. June 1
“The Greatest Showman,” 8:30 p.m. June 3
“Ghostbusters” (1984), 11:15 p.m. June 3
“Tom & Jerry,” 8:30 p.m. June 5 and 11
“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” 11 p.m. June 5
Secret Movie Club/Glendale
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29
“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29
“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30
“School of Rock,” 8:20 p.m. June 6
Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Edge of Tomorrow,” 11 a.m. May 29
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 2 p.m. May 29
“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” 11 a.m. May 31
“The Shining,” 1:45 p.m. May 31
Street Food Cinema/Arcadia
Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29
“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29
Street Food Cinema/DTLA
Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. June 26
Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades
Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades
$46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30
