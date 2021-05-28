Classic movies at theaters, pop-ups, drive-ins: ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘True Romance’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

American Cinematheque/Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

$10, $15; advance purchase required. americancinematheque.com

“2001: A Space Odyssey,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-13

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. June 17 and 24

“The Master,” 7:30 p.m., June 18

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 3 p.m. June 19

“Vertigo,” 7:30 p.m. June 19-20

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 3 p.m. June 20

“Inherent Vice,” 7:30 p.m. June 25

“Wonder Woman,” 3 p.m. June 26

“Lawrence of Arabia,” 7:30 p.m. June 26-27

“Malcolm X,” 7:30 p.m. July 1

“Phantom Thread,” July 2

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“True Romance” (drive-in), 8 and 10:30 p.m. May 29

“True Romance” (theater), 8:55 p.m. May 29, 7 p.m. May 30, 7:45 p.m. May 31

“The Unbearable Lightness of Being” (theater), 7:20 p.m. June 1

Brain Dead Studios

The Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A.

$12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Born in Flames,” 8 p.m. June 2

“Alphaville,” 8 p.m. June 3

“The Fifth Element,” 8 p.m. June 4

“The Terminator,” 8 p.m. June 5

“12 Monkeys,” 8 p.m. June 6

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Kindergarten Cop,” 8 p.m. June 4

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. June 5

“Aladdin” (2019), 8 p.m. June 11

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 8 p.m. June 12

Fathom Events

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10

“My Fair Lady,” 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16

“Jerry Maguire,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 20, 7 p.m. June 24

Hollywood Legion Theater

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. May 28

“The Goonies,” 7 p.m. May 29

“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. May 30

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$17-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Some Like It Hot,” 8 p.m. June 1

“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert,” 8 p.m. June 8

“The Birdcage,” 8 p.m. June 15

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” 8 p.m. June 22

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” 8 p.m. June 29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. June 5

“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. June 18

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A.

Check website for prices. thenewbev.com

“Pulp Fiction,” 11:59 p.m. June 4-5, 11, 18, 25

“Kung-Fu’s Hero,” 7:30 p.m. June 7

“The Young Dragon,” 9:30 p.m. June 7

“Cinema Paradiso” (director’s cut), 7:30 p.m. June 8-10

“The Great Escape,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-12, 6:30 p.m. June 13

“Dazed and Confused,” 11:59 p.m. June 12

“Caged Heat,” 7:30 p.m. June 14

“Caged Women,” 9:20 p.m. June 14

“Bullitt,” 7:30 p.m. June 15-17

“The Getaway” (1972), 9:55 p.m. June 15-17

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, 6:30 p.m. June 20

“Donnie Darko,” 11:59 p.m. June 19

PCH Movies & Moonlight

2nd & PCH, East 2nd St. and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free. (424) 217-2337. 2ndandpch.com

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. June 11

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo

1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo

$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 28

“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28

“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 29

“Wayne’s World,” 11:30 p.m. May 30

“Ratatouille,” 4:30 p.m. June 4

“The Greatest Showman,” 7:30 p.m. June 4

“It,” 10:30 p.m. June 4

“Up,” 4:30 p.m. June 5

“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” 7:30 p.m. June 5

“Drive,” 10:30 p.m. June 5

“Tom & Jerry,” 4:30 p.m. June 6 and 8

“Bridesmaids,” 7:30 p.m. June 6

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 28

“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28

“Aladdin” (1992), 8:30 p.m. May 29

“Candyman,” 11 p.m. May 29

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 30

“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 30

“The Iron Giant,” 8:30 p.m. May 31

“House Party,” 11 p.m. May 31

“Stand by Me,” 8:30 p.m. June 1

“Twister,” 11:30 p.m. June 1

“The Greatest Showman,” 8:30 p.m. June 3

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 11:15 p.m. June 3

“Tom & Jerry,” 8:30 p.m. June 5 and 11

“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” 11 p.m. June 5

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29

“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29

“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30

“School of Rock,” 8:20 p.m. June 6

Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Edge of Tomorrow,” 11 a.m. May 29

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 2 p.m. May 29

“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” 11 a.m. May 31

“The Shining,” 1:45 p.m. May 31

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29

“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29

Street Food Cinema/DTLA

Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. June 26

Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades

Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades

$46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. June 19

TCM Big Screen Classics

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30