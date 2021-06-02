Marvel superheroes rock Disneyland Avengers Campus: photos

Spider-Man takes to the air when an acrobatic robot is launched 65 feet into the sky at the Avengers Campus preview at Disney’s California Adventure today.

The new portion of the theme park will feature a ride based on Spider-Man, a food court set in a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and performances from Doctor Strange and “Black Panther” characters such as the Dora Milaje.

L.A. Times photographer Allen Schaben was able to get a first peek at what will open to the public Friday.

Spider-Man poses for photos after performing at Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A robot Spider-Man soars through the air while performing at Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A robot Spider-Man soars through the air while performing at Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A robot Spider-Man appears to crawl down the wall while performing at Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A media preview of the Quinjet resting high atop the Avengers Headquarters building in foreground and Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout n the background at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Spear-waving warriors known as the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s elite fighting force and the country’s royal guard, perform during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Spear-waving warriors known as the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s elite fighting force and the country’s royal guard, perform during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Spear-waving warriors known as the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s elite fighting force and the country’s royal guard, perform during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Media preview of Ancient Sanctum, the ruins of a mysterious site where Doctor Strange performs at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Media preview of Ancient Sanctum, the ruins of a mysterious site where Doctor Strange performs at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Duygu Kara, center, and Liliana Alvarado, right, both of Dallas, exit the ride Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The lab at Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Media preview of toys and gifts at Avengers Campus at California Adventure on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Anaheim, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A demonstration of a web slinger during a media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of the Pym Test Kitchen, an Ant-Man and Wasp-themed eatery serving meals, treats and shareable bites at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A view of Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during media preview of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Wednesday in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)