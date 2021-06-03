Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd kick off the opening of Disney’s Avengers Campus

On the eve of Disney’s first media preview of the the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure, actors Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd made an appearance to celebrate the opening of the new segment of the park.

As represented in the Marvel films Mackie, the first Black Captain America, presented California Adventure’s Captain America with his shield during the Grand Opening Ceremony.

Characters from a variety of Avengers movies also took the stage, including Iron Man and Spider-Man.

Our photographer Jason Armond captured the event:

Paul Rudd, the actor who plays Ant-Man, takes the stage to make remarks. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Paul Rudd speaks at the Avengers Campus opening. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Anthony Mackie, whose character the Falcon becomes Captain America, takes the stage to make remarks. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Doctor Strange’s sanctum at the Avengers Campus. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

“Iron Man” filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau is joined by someone in a familiar suit as he gives remarks at the opening ceremony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Characters from the Avengers movies make an appearance at the grand opening ceremony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Paul Rudd gives opening remarks. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Characters from Marvel Avengers movies make an appearance at the grand opening ceremony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The Quinjet at Disney California Adventure’s new Avengers Campus. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Actor Anthony Mackie prepares to speak onstage. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Captain America takes the stage. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Jon Favreau, Anthony Jackie and Paul Rudd gather with Captain America and Disney executives. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Captain America waves to the crowd. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)