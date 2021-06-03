Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd kick off the opening of Disney’s Avengers Campus

On the eve of Disney’s first media preview of the the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure, actors Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd made an appearance to celebrate the opening of the new segment of the park.
As represented in the Marvel films Mackie, the first Black Captain America, presented California Adventure’s Captain America with his shield during the Grand Opening Ceremony.
Characters from a variety of Avengers movies also took the stage, including Iron Man and Spider-Man.
