Lil Nas X will call you by your name, if you want, during Pride Month Cameo campaign

Which would you rather have Lil Nas X deliver via video, a pep talk or a roast? Or maybe a message from Satan himself?

It’s something worth considering, as the “Old Town Road” rapper is one of the celebs who will join personalized-video platform Cameo during Pride Month, with all profits going to benefit LGBTQ charities.

Fans will have to wait until Wednesday, though, for the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” mastermind to come online. And who would deny Lil Nas X his grand entrance?

Until then, starting Friday, “Chance” singer Hayley Kiyoko, “Malibu” singer Kim Petras and Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix are on board for the charitable effort (and the a cappella group, incidentally, marked its 10th anniversary on Friday as well).

Users can purchase a Cameo, in which a celebrity delivers a tailored video message to the buyer or someone the buyer chooses, and then that money — or part of it, depending on which celeb is chosen — goes to help LGBTQ charities. Each celebrity picks their own price point.

Famous folks who’ve been on the app already, including NSYNC veteran Lance Bass, “The Office” actor Kate Flannery and that guy who does the great Tom Cruise impressions, will also contribute part of their earnings this month.

The number of Cameos the group will make for the cause is limited, and it’s all first-come, first-served. The campaign runs through next Friday.

All profits will be donated to the Can’t Cancel Pride fund, a joint effort of Procter & Gamble and iHeartRadio, to benefit CenterLink, GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition, OutRight Action International, SAGE and the Trevor Project.