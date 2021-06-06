Prince Harry and Meghan welcome their new baby: Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

Her name is Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The second child of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was born at 11:40 a.m. Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, the press secretary for the couple said.

Mother and child are well and “settling in at home,” the announcement said. Lili, who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet. The middle name, Diana, honors Harry’s mother, the late Princess of Wales.

On their website, the couple posted a statement about their new daughter:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne after her 2-year-old brother, Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess announced in February that they were expecting by posting a black-and-white photo of the couple with Meghan’s hand resting on her bump. That news followed the November announcement that the Duchess had suffered a miscarriage in July.

Both spoke to Oprah Winfrey about tensions within the royal family in March in a blockbuster interview that was watched by at least 17 million viewers. The couple has remained in the headlines since, appearing in April news stories after Prince Philip’s death and the May coverage of the new Apple+ mental-health docuseries “The Me You Can’t See,” in which Harry recounted the trauma of Diana’s death, calling it “a nightmare time in my life.”