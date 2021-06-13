What’s on TV This Week: Juneteenth with President Obama, an ‘iCarly’ reboot and more

SUNDAY

A sitcom wife (Emmy winner Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”) has just about had it with her lummox of a husband in the satirical dark comedy “Kevin Can F— Himself.” Anytime, AMC+; premieres June 20 on AMC

Nothing’s gonna stop her from getting her grubby mitts on her husband’s millions in the TV movie “Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer.” With Julie Benz, Eli Gabay and Justine Warrington. 8 p.m. Lifetime

When her son’s father ends up in the hoosegow, an Oakland woman must play single mom in the comedy-drama “Blindspotting.” With Jasmine Cephas Jones and Helen Hunt. 9 p.m. Starz

Birds of a feather still flock together in Season 2 of the animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie.” With the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. 11:30 p.m. Adult Swim

MONDAY

The ABC News documentary “The Housewife and the Hustler” examines the financial scandal enveloping “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Erika Jayne and her high-powered lawyer husband, Tom Girardi. Anytime, Hulu

A salute to the late Norman Lloyd gets underway with the veteran actor playing the villain in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1942 thriller “Saboteur.” 5 p.m. TCM

A new “American Greed” retells the saga of disgraced former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his campaign-manager wife, Margaret. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

A New Hampshire woman (Stella Baker) takes a stand against the mining company that wants to flatten her hometown in the drama “The Republic of Sarah.” 9 p.m. The CW

Chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson get up in each other’s grills in the season premiere of “BBQ Brawl.” 9 p.m. Food Network

What, and give up show business? Michael Bolton and “New Girl’s” Zooey Deschanel cohost “The Celebrity Dating Game,” a reboot of the classic TV series. 10 p.m. ABC

TUESDAY

Turn on, tune in and drop out with the interactive meditation tutorial “Headspace: Unwind Your Mind.” Anytime, Netflix

The dress code calls for tux and tails in the nature documentary “Penguin Town.” Patton Oswalt narrates. Anytime, Netflix

Havana good time! A Cuban American theater director mounts a production of the musical “Rent” in Cuba’s capital in the 2019 documentary “Revolution Rent.” 9 p.m. HBO

Oprah Winfrey and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) cohost the Father’s Day special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood.” 9 p.m. OWN

Our homegirls Kate and Jeanette (Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia) have some explaining to do in the season finale of the mystery drama “Cruel Summer.” 10 p.m. Freeform

WEDNESDAY

Home renovation experts help clients ditch their current digs and find a fixer upper to move into in the new series “Two Steps Home.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Comic and rapper Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky, is still trying to make his name in the hip-hop game in a second season of the satirical sitcom “Dave.” 10 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

It’s the zombies’ world, we’re just living in it, in Season 2 of the Canadian-made horror drama “Black Summer.” With Jaime King. Anytime, Netflix

Interesting: A now 20-something Miranda Cosgrove reprises her role as the titular teen webcaster in a reboot of her 2007-12 sitcom “iCarly.” Anytime, Paramount+

Cybersecurity comes with a side of shenanigans in Season 2 of the Britcom “Intelligence.” With “Friends’” David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed. Anytime, Peacock

Family members of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger speak out about how his infamy continues to shroud them in the documentary “My Name Is Bulger.” Anytime, Discovery+

Something sinister lurks in a secret Cold War-era underground research facility in the former Soviet Union in the 2021 terror tale “Superdeep.” Anytime, Shudder

The decluttering will continue until morale improves in new episodes of “Hot Mess House.” With professional organizer Cassandra Aarssen. 8 p.m. HGTV

Fore! The miniature-golf competition “Holey Moley” is back. Likewise, “The Hustler,” the quiz show with a sneaky twist hosted by Craig Ferguson. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s” original Fab Five reconvene in a new installment of the nostalgia-driven series “Reunion Road Trip.” 9 p.m. E!

FRIDAY

Hilarity ensues, sort of, when Kevin Hart plays a widower raising his young daughter alone following his wife’s untimely demise in the 2021 comedy-drama “Fatherhood.” Anytime, Netflix

“Luca” is just a young boy in a quaint coastal village in Italy, but he’s secretly a sea monster so don’t tell anybody, in this 2021 animated tale from Pixar. With the voice of Jacob Tremblay. Anytime, Disney+

Let’s get “Physical.” Rose Byrne (“Damages”) plays an unhappy homemaker who finds salvation in aerobics in this darkly comic drama set in 1980s San Diego. Anytime, Apple TV+

There are real estate shows, there are travel shows, and then there’s the new series “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.” Anytime, Netflix

Billy Porter, Anya Taylor-Joy, Pedro Pascal and “WandaVision’s” Kathryn Hahn are among the famous faces featured in new episodes of “Variety Studios: Actors on Actors.” 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Former President Barack Obama sits for an interview with “GMA’s” Michael Strahan as part of the ABC News special “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A ‘Soul of a Nation’ Special Event.” “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. hosts and Leon Bridges and Chloe x Halle’s Chloe Bailey perform. 9 p.m. ABC

The documentary “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” tracks efforts to locate and excavate a mass grave that holds the remains of African American victims of 1921’s Tulsa Race Massacre. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko is seen and heard in a socially distanced recital in Vienna on “Great Performances at the Met.” 10 p.m. KOCE

An up-and-coming comic speaks his piece in the stand-up special “Uncensored: Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Things go sideways and then south for a married sports agent (Michael Ealy) who has a one-night stand with a mentally unstable LAPD detective (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) in the 2020 thriller “Fatale.” 8 p.m. HBO

Lakers legend and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar serves as executive producer and narrator for the special “Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America.” 8 p.m. History Channel

Semper fi? A clandestine affair leads to a dark outcome in the fact-based TV movie “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife.” With Sadie Calvano. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Oh, la la! A wedding planner gets a chance at romance with “Her Pen Pal” from France in this Paris-set TV movie. With Mallory Jansen. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

