Father’s Day in L.A.: Ways to celebrate Dad — besides watching sports

With the state reopening, Father’s Day 2021 is looking a whole lot different from last year. Restaurants are expected to operate at full capacity, music festivals are back on the calendar and fully vaccinated Californians have been given the green light to ditch their face masks at many (but not all) places. For those eager to break out of their pandemic shells and maybe brave the return of packed crowds (and yes, traffic), Los Angeles has Father’s Day weekend events that go beyond ballgames and beer.

In-person events

Go to the drive-in movies at the Santa Monica Airport: They were a welcome revival during the era of social distancing, and drive-in movies are still an option for those who need a minute before returning to indoor theaters — or those who simply enjoy the experience of watching films outside. The drive-in at airport has a few shows, including “Taken,” a movie technically about a father-daughter relationship. More info on this location; there are also rooftop movies in El Segundo.)

Paint in Leimert Park: Channel your inner artist this weekend with “Sip N Paint” in Leimert Park, hosted by Da Art Haus. Create a piece of art to take home in a laid-back atmosphere. The event takes place from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Leimert Park Village Merchants Assn. The $25 ticket includes a canvas, easel, apron, paints and paintbrushes. More info

See environmental art in Long Beach: The Long Beach Museum of Art’s exhibition “Earth, Every Day” has been extended through June 27 and features the work of high school students from the city. See how topics like pollution, renewable energy and climate change are explored. The museum sits on a beachside bluff overlooking the Pacific and has an outdoor restaurant to make more of the visit. The museum is also holding its Art Auction XIX; if you’re in a position to splurge, you might be able to pick up a gift as well. Advance tickets ($8 to $10; children 12 and younger are free) are required. More info

Catch up with “Made in L.A.”: The COVID-19-postponed biennial is still open at the Hammer Museum in Westwood and the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino. “Made in L.A. 2020: a version” brings together 30 Los Angeles-based artists across two institutions — a show that spans L.A. in more ways than one. As of Wednesday afternoon, Father’s Day reservations were still available at the Hammer (free admission) and the Huntington ($13 to $29; children younger than 4 are free). More info

Get classical at the Getty Villa: Looking for something more old school? Celebrate Dad a little early and head over to the Getty Villa on Friday. The Malibu institution is home to ancient Greek and Roman art, with tranquil gardens that make the Italian countryside feel as close as Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday appeared sold out, but plenty of spots were available for Friday, and the best part: Admission is free. More info

Gear up at the Petersen Automotive Museum: If you’ve got “F9" fever, try an afternoon at the Petersen, across the street from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. It boasts of having one of the world’s largest car collections, with modern racers, vintage high-performance vehicles, sci-fi designs and more on view. Advance tickets ($11 to $16) are still available for this weekend. More info

Marvel at maritime wonders in Oxnard: If seaside treasures are more your thing, a nice Sunday drive to the Channel Islands Maritime Museum might do the trick. Its Father’s Day event will feature vintage boats, classic cars, ship models and even knot-tying demonstrations for those who’ve always wanted to explore the high seas. Regular admission ($3 to $7; children 6 and younger are free) apply. More info

Jam out at the Grammy Museum: More than just dad music, the Grammy Museum is reopening just in time for Father’s Day weekend. The downtown L.A. institution has three new exhibits, which are centered on Motown, the Dave Matthews Band and Marco Antonio Solís. Reserve advance tickets ($13 to $15; children 5 and younger are free). More info

Uncover the secrets of the Madcap Hotel: It’s not exactly Hotel California, but it’s something close. The Madcap Motel in downtown L.A.'s Arts District has the oddities you need to feel like you’ve entered another dimension. The immersive show, modeled after a 1960s motel, invites you into a mystery of bizarre installations and photo ops. Timed tickets ($36.90 to $47.25)

required. More info

Explore L.A.'s great outdoors on a hike: Sometimes it’s hard to beat quality time spent outdoors with your loved ones. Check out The Times’ guide to the 50 best hikes in L.A., where you can get the scoop on the best hiking experiences the region has to offer, with details about trail length and difficulty. Directions also included.

Visit some of our 101 Best Restaurants picks: Indulge in the reopenings of eateries around Los Angeles by perusing our annual list of 101 restaurants. The list not only includes reviews but also highlights Angelenos who helped to make a difficult year a little bit brighter. Check individual listings for Father’s Day weekend availability.

Virtual events

Tune into opera: A Father’s Day virtual recital will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., hosted by the African Americans for L.A. Opera chapter of the Opera League of Los Angeles. Featuring the voices of Derrell Acon and Leonard Hayes, the free performance just may to tug at your heartstrings. More info

Dive into coral reefs: The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is inviting kids and their families for a guided art lesson about coral reefs Saturday. Parents looking for family fun can get the kids engaged with the thousands of animals that call coral reefs home, all while staying in the comfort of your own. Tickets are $10 per household. More info

Make a tasty treat with virtual cooking classes: BLVD Kitchen’s online cooking school has a stacked schedule of classes for kids and their parents. This weekend features lessons for little ones on how to make brownies and strawberry jam — perfect for Sunday brunch treats. Paid reservations required. More info