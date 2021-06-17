Rare Andy Warhol on view in Hollywood, plus 9 other best bets for the weekend

Andy Warhol’s celebrity Polaroids, collages created for Vogue Paris, 1960s photo-booth pictures taken in Times Square and examples of the artist’s final body of work — pieces from his stitched photographs series — are on view in Hollywood. The show leads our shortlist for in-person and virtual arts and culture offerings for this weekend when you also can catch a drag battle between Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine or take a virtual seat for Lynn Nottage’s acclaimed drama “Sweat.”

SoCal in-person events

“Andy Warhol: Photo Factory”

This survey of the influential Pop artist’s photographic output is billed as a look at more than 120 rarely seen images. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. On view through July 9; open Wednesday-Sunday. $21. neuehouse.com

“Battle of the Vaccinated Bitches”

Drag artists Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine will attempt to slay the other in this live music and comedy revue. Cavern Club Theater at Casita Del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake., L.A. $25; advance purchase required. jackiebeat.ticketspice.com

“wild Up Plays Julius Eastman”

The alt-classical ensemble celebrates the music of the trailblazing gay African American composer. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday. $50 and up per pod of up to six people; advance purchase required. scfta.org

“Motel 66”

The Group Rep presents this collection of 12 new one-act plays inspired by cities along historic Route 66 and performed outdoors in two distinct programs. Program A, “Head East”: 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays; Program 1, “Go West”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Sundays; through Aug. 1. The Yard at the Group Rep, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. $20 each; $30 for both programs. (818) 763-5990. thegrouprep.com

“Reconnecting: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito”

The contemporary artist explores unity, diversity and interconnectedness in this site-specific installation that uses more than 2,000 brightly colored hula hoops. Hollywood & Highland, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. On display daily through Sept. 6. Free. japanhousela.com

“Chalk Lines”

Chalk Repertory Theatre presents five immersive, interactive audio plays inspired by life in Los Angeles neighborhoods. Each can be downloaded and experienced on location or from home. Saturday through Dec. 19. Free; donations accepted. Details and maps available at chalkrep.com

Streaming

“Sweat”

Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 drama about friendships among small-town factory workers torn apart by economic forces and racial divisions. $20-$39. 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates and times through July 18. chancetheater.com

“Wet: A DACAmented Journey”

Writer-performer Alex Alpharaoh explores the lives of undocumented Americans in this autobiographical solo drama filmed onstage at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. On demand beginning 10 a.m. Friday through July 16. $10. centertheatregroup.org

Paul Taylor Dance Company

The storied New York troupe founded by dancer-choreographer Paul Taylor performs the West Coast premiere of Kyle Abraham’s 2019 work “Only the Lonely” plus Taylor’s Sept. 11-inspired 2002 piece “Promethean Fire.” Part of the Music Center’s “Dance at Dusk” series. The company’s five-night in-person run is sold out, but you can catch a free livestream of the closing-night performance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Register at musiccenter.org

“Oedipus Rex”

Tenor and Los Angeles Opera artist-in-residence Russell Thomas sings the lead role in a digital stream of L.A. Opera’s recent in-person concert staging of Stravinsky’s take on Sophocles’ ancient Greek tragedy. Available on demand for 30 days beginning 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. laopera.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.

