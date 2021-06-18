Leave time to park, don’t talk at the movies and 10 more things to remember as L.A. reopens

I recently had lunch with a friend I have not seen in person since the pandemic began. It was very exciting. So exciting that I forgot an important fact of L.A. life: If you agree to meet someone who chooses a lunch spot in Brentwood, you need to reconnoiter the parking situation. Does the restaurant have a free lot or valet? Is there street parking in the immediate vicinity or is the closest non-permit side street a half-mile away?

In other words, I forgot that, in Los Angeles, the follow-up question to “what time?” is “where should I park?” Which meant I spent 20 minutes circling a four-block radius of the restaurant in question before almost sobbing the question into my phone.

This was quite embarrassing, considering that I have lived here much longer than my friend and pride myself on my hard-won L.A. street skills. (When in doubt, take Beverly, and yellow curb restrictions are not in effect before 7 a.m, after 6 p.m. and on Sundays unless otherwise noted.) But after more than a year of keeping fairly close to my own neighborhood, which, not being on the Westside, offers plentiful parking, I find myself forced to relearn many of them.

Earlier in the pandemic, when traffic was still sparse, it became clear that many of us had forgotten how to drive. Or rather we had forgotten how to drive without the safety bumpers of gridlock, which meant fighting the weird semi-vegetative state many of us inhabit during familiar commutes and actually paying attention to what was happening around us.

Now that traffic is back to almost pre-pandemic levels (whew), we can once again cast away those skills along with the mathematically reasonable expectation that a 20-mile drive on a 60-mile-an-hour freeway will take 30 minutes or so, and return to local reality, in which 20 miles equals one hour. At minimum.

This does not, however, include parking time, which varies from neighborhood to neighborhood and often depends on one’s ability and willingness to pay for parking. Nor does it take into account any last-minute in-car grooming after a quick glance in the rearview mirror reveals that once again you have left the house looking like you never leave the house except to go grocery shopping because you haven’t in so long.

The city has changed a bit while we were socially distancing — among other things, there’s a huge hole where LACMA used to be and a new Frank-Gehry designed Youth Orchestra Los Angeles music center in Inglewood. But we have changed too and while some of us may now be able to identify 15 types of birds by their song, we have forgotten Very Important things, like keeping track of the Dodgers’ at-home schedule if any of our plans involve the 110 or the 5.

A few other things you also might keep in mind now that L.A. has reopened and life returns to near-normal.