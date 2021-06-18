‘Black Panther,’ ‘Hedwig,’ ‘Raiders’: Classic movies in L.A. this week

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“Age of Innocence” with “The Magnificent Ambersons”

This double bill pairs Martin Scorsese’s romantic yet restrained 1993 period drama based on the Edith Wharton novel with Orson Welles’ ill-fated 1942 followup to “Citizen Kane.” Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder star in the former, and Joseph Cotten and Anne Baxter in the latter. Both films will be presented in 35mm.

Secret Movie Club/DTLA, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday. secretmovieclub.com

“American Psycho”

Christian Bale goes full tilt as a homicidal Wall Street investment banker in this darkly comic 2000 fable directed by Mary Harron and based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Advertisement

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 11:15 p.m. Thursday. $32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and younger, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Beauty and the Beast”

A bookish country girl tames the heart of a cursed prince while home furnishings and kitchenware sing and dance in Disney’s 1991 animated musical featuring the songs of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 5 p.m. Monday. $16-$25; ages 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Black Panther”

The late Chadwick Boseman plays the pride of Wakanda in this blockbuster 2018 action tale set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o also star.

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 8:30 p.m. Friday. $32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Also at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 7 p.m. Saturday. $16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Also at Street Food Cinema/DTLA, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. June 19. $23-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

Advertisement

“The Duke Is Tops”

The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents a virtual screening of this jazzy 1938 showbiz musical featuring producer-star Ralph Cooper and legendary singer-actress Lena Horne in her big-screen debut. A discussion with film historian Miriam J. Petty follows the screening.

4 p.m. Thursday; available on-demand through July 8. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

John Cameron Mitchell wrote, directed and starred in this tune-filled 2001 tragicomedy about a trans rock singer from East Germany.

Tropicana Movie Nights, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $17-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Jerry Maguire”

Tom Cruise had Renée Zellweger at “hello” but Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. stole the show in writer-director Cameron Crowe’s 1996 rom-com about a sports agent who hooks up with a single mom.

Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Thursday. $15. fathomevents.com

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade”

Harrison Ford is the whip-wielding archaeologist/adventurer in Steven Spielberg’s 1981 homage to classic movie serials, kicking off a triple bill that also includes the film’s 1984 and 1989 sequels (but thankfully, not the nutty 2008 reboot).

Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“Total Recall”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a man on a mission — a mission to Mars! — in Paul Verhoeven’s R-rated 1990 sci-fi/action flick based on a Philip K. Dick short story. Sharon Stone also stars.

Brain Dead Studios, the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

Wade in the Water: A Tiny Film Fest

The city of Santa Monica marks Juneteenth with this outdoor festival featuring short films that celebrate African American culture.

Advertisement

Historic Belmar Park, 1840 4th St., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Saturday. santamonica.gov