Pride with Elton John and Demi Lovato, plus 9 more best bets for the weekend

An online Pride Month celebration with Demi Lovato and Elton John, the return of in-person performance at the Wallis in Beverly Hills and a recital by Renée Fleming in Irvine lead our shortlist for arts and culture offerings this weekend.

SoCal in-person events

Renée Fleming

The acclaimed soprano, accompanied by pianist Inon Barnatan, sings favorites by Schubert, Handel, Verdi, Joni Mitchell and others in this recital co-presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. 7 p.m. Thursday. $90-$250; advance purchase required. A film of the performance will also be available on demand for one week beginning Saturday for $20. philharmonicsociety.org

“Queer Communion: Ron Athey”

The decades-long career of the influential L.A. performance artist and activist is charted through videos, photographs, props, costumes and ephemera. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A. Now through Sept. 5. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

“Tevye in New York!”

Writer-performer Tom Dugan continues the story of the Jewish milkman and father from the Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof” in this new solo drama based on the writings of beloved Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Promenade Terrace, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; other dates through July 25. Previews, $60 (this Thursday-Friday only); after June 25, $75. thewallis.org

“Gatsby Redux”

Choreographer Janet Roston and her company Mixed eMotion Theatrix present this immersive, site-specific work inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby.” Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 7 p.m. Thursday. $15-$30; advance purchase required. themuck.org

“Life Beginnings”

This new immersive, interactive and family-friendly exhibit explores reproduction in the human and animal worlds. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Free; reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

Streaming

“YouTube Pride 2021: You Are Everything”

Elton John and husband David Furnish, singer-actress Demi Lovato, drag artist Trixie Mattel and social media star Daniel Howell are among the myriad celebrities taking part in this five-hour LGBTQ celebration presented by YouTube Originals. Noon Friday. Free. youtube.com

“William Shakespeare’s Macbeth: A Virtual Live-Action Graphic Novel”

Emmy winner Keith David portrays the power-mad Scottish warlord in a stripped-down, hourlong livestreaming take on the Bard’s tragic tale. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $25. shakespearecenter.org

“America the Melting Pot”

New West Symphony’s “Global Sounds, Local Cultures” virtual season continues with a program of works by composers of color including William Grant Still, Florence Price, Duke Ellington and Hazel Scott. 3 p.m. Sunday; available on demand afterward. $25 per household. newwestsymphony.org

La Santa Cecilia

Led by powerhouse vocalist La Marisoul, the homegrown quartet plays a sold-out, invite-only show for front-line and essential workers at the Hollywood Bowl. The performance is being livestreamed for free at 8 p.m. Saturday at hollywoodbowl.com.

“Harold & Lillian”

Husband and wife Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”) and Annette O’Toole star in a concert reading of this new musical based on the decades-long love story of Hollywood storyboard artist Harold Michelson and film researcher Lillian Michelson. Part of South Coast Rep’s Pacific Playwrights Festival. On demand through Sunday. $19. scr.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.