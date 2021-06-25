‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Airplane!,’ ‘Yo Soy Chicano’: Classic movies in L.A., O.C. this week

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“Airplane!,” “Top Secret!” and “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”

This triple bill of comedies from the twisted minds of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker kicks off with the 1980 disaster flick parody starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, et al.

The 1984 spy-spoof featuring a spiffy-looking Val Kilmer in his big-screen debut follows. And batting cleanup is the 1988 cop-show satire that features Nielsen reprising his character from the best TV sitcom you never saw.

Secret Movie Club/DTLA, Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7 , 9 and 11 p.m. June 25. $18-$45. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“The Birdcage”

25th-anniversary screenings of Mike Nichols’ hit 1996 comedy about a gay nightclub owner (Robin Williams) and his drag-queen life partner (Nathan Lane) masquerading as a heterosexual married couple as part of an elaborate ruse. Gene Hackman also stars.

TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30. $15. fathomevents.com

“Casablanca”

Humphrey Bogart plays the cynical nightclub owner Rick and Ingrid Bergman the woman who broke his heart in this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue directed by Michael Curtiz.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 8:15 p.m. Sunday. $14.50-$23.40; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Cruel Intentions”

Privileged prep-schoolers put the moves on each other in this steamy 1999 teen drama based on the scandalous 18th century novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.” With Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 11:30 p.m. June 26. $32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Dune”

Before director Denis Villeneuve’s reboot lands in theaters this fall, revisit David Lynch’s ill-fated but still noteworthy 1984 big-screen adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi novel about two noble families engaged in an intergalactic feud. With Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart and Sting.

Advertisement

Brain Dead Studios, the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. June 27. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Finding Nemo”

Something’s fishy in this animated 2003 aquatic comedy-adventure from Pixar featuring the voices of Ellen DeGeneres and Albert Brooks.

Drive-In at the Roadium, the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 8 p.m. June 25. $30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

"(500) Days of Summer”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt puts the moves on Zooey Deschanel at various locales around downtown L.A. in Marc Webb’s bittersweet 2009 rom-com.

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema/DTLA, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. June 26. $46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

The folks at Cinemauto wrap up Pride month with an evening-long celebration that includes dinner, drinks, and a screening of this tune-filled 2001 tragicomedy — about a trans rock singer from East Germany — written, directed by and starring John Cameron Mitchell.

The Silverlake Lounge, 2906 Sunset Blvd. Silver Lake. 6 p.m. June 30. $60 for one ticket, $115 for two; advance purchase required. cinemauto

“Paths of Glory” with “Barry Lyndon”

This double bill of Stanley Kubrick classics pairs the director’s brutal 1957 antiwar drama starring the late, great Kirk Douglas with Kubrick’s visually ravishing 1974 period drama starring Ryan O’Neal as 19th century novelist William Makepeace Thackeray’s roguish social climber.

Advertisement

Secret Movie Club, Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 26. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Pinocchio”

A wooden puppet becomes a real boy, real boys get turned into donkeys and a dapper cricket supplies commentary and sings an Oscar-winning song in Disney’s animated 1940 fantasy tale.

Secret Movie Club’s Electric Dusk Drive-in, Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale. 8:30 p.m. June 26. $23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“The Princess Bride”

Cary Elwes puts the moves on Robin Wright in director Rob Reiner’s simply delightful 1987 swashbuckling comedy-adventure based on the William Goldman novel. With Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Christopher Guest, Peter Falk and Fred Savage.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 5 p.m. June 26. $14.50-$23.40; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Wonder Woman”

Gal Gadot is no Lynda Carter but still performs admirably as the titular Amazonian superheroine in this 2017 action tale directed by Patty Jenkins. Chris Pine and the aforementioned Robin Wright also star.

American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 3 p.m. Saturday. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

Advertisement

“Yo Soy Chicano”

The UCLA Film & Television Archive revisits this groundbreaking 1972 documentary, produced by local public-TV station KCET, that explores the Mexican American experience. A discussion of the film follows.

UCLA Film & Television Archive’s Virtual Screening Room. 4 p.m. July 1. Free. RSVP at cinema.ucla.edu

