Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Kim Kardashian takes Skims brand from appropriation outcast to Team USA Olympics fame

A woman with long, dark hair sits and speaks.
Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line will have a presence at the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

When members of the U.S. Olympic team finally lounge in Tokyo starting late next month, they’ll do it in gear from Kim Kardashian and her Skims line.

The reality-TV star and entrepreneur broke the news Monday on Instagram, where she also got props from Olympian stepparent Caitlyn Jenner.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir,” Kardashian wrote.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

Kim Kardashian just trademarked ‘Kimono.’ Let the backlash begin

FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Kardashian West isn't the only celebrity speaking out for prison reform. It's a topic that was also very important to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, and to Common, Kevin Hart and a host of others who consider the criminal justice system often unfair and dehumanizing. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Kim Kardashian just trademarked ‘Kimono.’ Let the backlash begin

Kim Kardashian West launched a shapewear line Tuesday with the unfortunate name Kimono Solutionwear.

“Wow! Full circle! Amazing! So so proud. Love you. Congratulations!!!,” said Caitlyn Jenner, who won the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. The athlete and Kris Jenner married in 1991, when Kim Kardashian was 10, and divorced in 2015.

Skims, of course, is better known as the line that was almost called Kimono. Kardashian responded to the uproar in 2019 by declaring that she had “innocent intentions” when she trademarked the word, which has deep meaning in Japanese culture.

She quickly changed the name to Skims before putting her shapewear on the market and then adopted inclusive models, including Alice Marie Johnson, a 66-year-old grandmother she helped free from prison.

Television

Keeping up with the Kardashian empire: A brief guide to the family business

Kim Kardashian in a black dress at a beauty launch

Television

Keeping up with the Kardashian empire: A brief guide to the family business

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is the tip of the iceberg: As the flagship TV show ends, here’s our guide to the family’s entrepreneurial machine.

More Coverage

‘The meeting that changed the world’: Inside the first days of the Kardashian empire

Along with the announcement, Kardashian posted photos of various athletes wearing the Team USA gear: undergarments, PJs and loungewear. Swimmer Haley Anderson, sprinter Dalilah Muhammad, basketball player A’ja Wilson, soccer player Alex Morgan and paralympian Scout Bassett all posed for the announcement and got thanks from Kardashian in her post.

Bassett’s photo is perhaps the most striking, as she’s posed in a sports bra and underwear, revealing her prosthetic right leg. The Chinese-born athlete lost her leg after a chemical fire when she was a newborn and was subsequently abandoned. She was adopted by an American couple when she was 7. Now 32 and using the prosthetic leg, à la runner Oscar Pistorius, she competes in track and field.

(Incidentally, there is now a Team USA American Girl doll out in Bassett’s likeness, she announced Sunday.)

Advertisement

Olympics

Skateboard phenom Nyjah Huston, a rising Olympic star, blends in on SoCal streets

San Clemente, CA - May 04: Nyjah Huston, the top-ranked skateboarder in the world, is photographed at his skate park in San Clemente, CA, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Huston will be representing the United States as a member of the Skateboarding team, as it debuts at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Olympics

Skateboard phenom Nyjah Huston, a rising Olympic star, blends in on SoCal streets

Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston brings a fierce commitment to training to a rebellious sport, making the skateboarder a star to watch in the Tokyo Olympics

“Thank you @skims @kimkardashian for supporting Team USA! I’m so honored to be part of a campaign that celebrates female athletes,” swimmer Anderson, a USC graduate, wrote on her Instagram page along with a photo of herself in Skims. Wilson, the WNBA’s reigning MVP, did the same, as did Muhammad, a former USC athlete whose 2019 world record in the 400-meter hurdles was just broken Sunday.

The loungewear will also be available to nonathletes in a capsule collection on the Skims website, Kardashian said, though it was nowhere to be found Monday.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to run July 23 through Aug. 8.

Entertainment & ArtsOlympicsSports
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement