Former Disney star Kyle Massey charged with immoral communication with a minor
Actor Kyle Massey, who starred in the hit Disney channel sitcom “That’s So Raven” and spinoff “Cory in the House,” has been charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor.
According to court documents filed earlier this month in King County, Wash., and obtained Tuesday by The Times, Massey, 29, stands accused of communicating electronically with a minor “for immoral purposes of a sexual nature.”
The complaint alleges that between December 2018 and January 2019, Massey delivered sexually explicit photos and videos to the victim — identified only as MR — via the Snapchat app and pressured her to travel to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend.
Massey was 27 and MR was 13 at the time of the communication, though the former had allegedly known the latter since she was 4.
In 2019, MR’s mother filed a civil lawsuit against Massey in California, but later — after learning that her lawyers had dropped the suit because “Massey didn’t have enough money to make the case worth it” — reported the actor’s alleged misconduct to the sheriff’s department.
If Massey is found guilty, the state is requesting that he be barred from contacting children under any circumstances and that a tracking system be installed on his electronic devices to monitor his activity. Prosecutors also demanded that a sexual assault protection order be issued to MR.
According to Variety, Massey failed to attend his arraignment hearing Monday. A representative for Massey did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.
During his time on the Disney Channel, Massey was known for playing Cory Baxter, the mischievous younger brother of Raven-Symoné's Raven Baxter, on “That’s So Raven” from 2003 to 2007. “Cory in the House,” a short-lived offshoot centering on Massey’s character, ran soon after.
Times news researcher Julia Franco contributed to this report.
