Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Badlands,’ ‘Excalibur,’ ‘Jaws’

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“Antichrist”

This one is not for the faint of heart: Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg play a couple in crisis who retreat to a remote cabin after a tragic loss in Lars von Trier’s very dark and deeply disturbing 2009 fable. Presented in 35mm.

Brain Dead Studios, the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. July 8. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Badlands”

A young Martin Sheen is the very definition of “bad-boy appeal” in Terrence Malick’s 1973 directorial debut, an elegiac drama about a troubled 1950s veteran out on a killing spree with his teenage girlfriend (Sissy Spacek). Presented in 35mm.

Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday. $20, $35. secretmovieclub.com

“Dirty Dancing”

A shy teen (Jennifer Grey) hooks up with a hunky dance instructor (Patrick Swayze) at a resort in the Catskills in 1963 in this hit 1987 mix of music, nostalgia and romance. The presentation includes a free photo booth and a fireworks show.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m. July 4. $42. cinespia.org

“Excalibur” with “Sword of Lancelot”

John Boorman’s ravishing 1981 take on the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table stars Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson, Helen Mirren, Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson, Gabriel Byrne and “Game of Thrones’” Ciarán Hinds. Followed by the 1963 drama directed by and starring Cornel Wilde.

New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. July 7-8. $12 for both. thenewbev.com

“Grease”

John Travolta’s got chills from Olivia Newton-John — and they’re multiplying — in an outdoor screening of this nostalgic 1978 musical about two 1950s high-schoolers in love. Stockard Channing and Jeff Conaway also star.

Victory Park, 2575 Paloma St., Pasadena. 8:30 p.m. July 3. General admission, $23; pods, $46-$138. streetfoodcinema.com

“Independence Day”

It’s Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum and Will Smith versus the biggest alien spaceships you ever did see in this blockbuster 1996 sci-fi/action thriller. Part of OC Parks’ Sunset Cinema Series.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 7:45 p.m. July 2. $14.50-$23.40; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Jaws”

It’s Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw versus the biggest shark you ever did see in Steven Spielberg’s taut and terrifying 1975 thriller that basically invented the summer blockbuster. Presented in 35mm.

American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 3, 3 p.m. July 4. $8, $13 americancinematheque.com

“JFK”

Director’s cut of Oliver Stone’s exhaustive 1991 political thriller that explores the myriad conspiracy theories in the wake of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963. Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Oldman star.

Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 5 p.m. July 6-7. $18. drafthouse.com

“Life Is Beautiful”

A Jewish father uses humor to protect his young son from the horrors they witness in a Nazi concentration camp in this heartbreaking 1997 comedy-drama directed by and starring Oscar winner Roberto Benigni.

Drive-In at the Roadium, the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. $25 per car; tickets also available on site. 8:30 p.m. July 8. eventbrite.com

“North by Northwest”

Cary Grant rides a train, gets chased by a plane and foils a nefarious plot in Alfred Hitchcock’s “monumental” 1959 espionage thriller. With James Mason and Eva Marie Saint. Presented in 35mm.

Hollywood Legion Drive-In, American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. July 5. $65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Playtime”

Comic and filmmaker Jacques Tati reprises his beloved character Monsieur Hulot in this dizzying, Paris-set 1967 satire of modern life in the City of Light. In French with English subtitles.

Brain Dead Studios, the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. July 2. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

Also at American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 8. $8, $13. Presented in 35mm. americancinematheque.com

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

“Arrested Development’s” Michael Cera takes on all comers in director Edgar Wright’s star-studded 2010 mashup of romantic comedy and video game-style action. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill and Jason Schwartzman.

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 8:30 p.m. July 8. $32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Top Gun”

Tom Cruise feels the need — the need for speed, natch — as a cocky U.S. Navy fighter pilot in director Tony Scott’s 1986 action drama. Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis also star. Presented in 35mm.

Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 3 p.m. July 3. $14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Working Girls”

UCLA Library Film and Television Archive presents Lizzie Borden’s groundbreaking 1986 indie drama about the lives of sex workers at a bordello in New York City.

UCLA Film & Television Archive’s Virtual Screening Room, anytime on demand July 6-11. Borden and others will take part in a live Q&A session at 4 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Free. RSVP at cinema.ucla.edu

