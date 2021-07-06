A year after Nick Cordero died of COVID-19, Amanda Kloots honors her ‘guardian angel’

Amanda Kloots, an author, dancer and panelist on CBS’ “The Talk,” shared a lengthy and emotional tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero, one year after the Broadway star’s death.

On Monday, Kloots posted a sweet Instagram montage of Cordero singing, dancing, laughing and caring for their baby boy, Elvis, who was 1 year old when the “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages” actor died after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

“Today hurts, there is no other way around it,” Kloots wrote. “One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. ...

“What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, ‘Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.’”

While Cordero was hospitalized for more than 90 days at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Kloots frequently updated her social media followers on his condition and rallied for his recovery.

The Tony nominee died at 41 after spending weeks in a medically induced coma, losing his right leg and suffering septic shock, among other complications.

“There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about,” Kloots continued in the caption of her latest Instagram video, set to the tune of “A Few Stars Apart” by Lukas Nelson, as well as instrumental versions of “In My Life” by the Beatles and “Yellow” by Coldplay.

“Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever.”

Kloots and Cordero met while starring together in the stage adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway” before getting engaged in March 2017 and marrying that September.

After the death of her husband, Kloots joined “The Talk” and penned a memoir, “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero,” which arrived on shelves last month.

“I’ve never been stronger in my faith than while Nick was in the hospital,” Kloots told the Los Angeles Times upon the book’s publication.

“I put every fiber of my being and trust in God. Nick didn’t have the faith that I have, and I could feel it. But I think God and Nick talked. I really believe that Nick was waiting to make sure that Elvis and I would be all right.”