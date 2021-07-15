Viola, Christina and Kamasi at the Hollywood Bowl: 13 best bets for your weekend

Viola Davis, Christina Aguilera and Kamasi Washington — in separate shows at the Hollywood Bowl — lead our short list for live, in-person music, art, dance and theater this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Classical, pop, jazz and hip hop at the Hollywood Bowl

A big weekend at the Bowl starts Thursday night as Emmy-, Oscar- and two-time Tony winner Viola Davis joins Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic to narrate Prokofiev’s beloved musical fable “Peter and the Wolf.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday. $8-$167. hollywoodbowl.com

For the record: An earlier version of this listing misidentified “Pool Boy” actor Laura Niemi as Marilyn Pearson.

The following two nights, Christina Aguilera holds court, backed by Dudamel and the L.A. Phil in what is being billed as the six-time Grammy winner’s first complete concerts accompanied by an orchestra. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $26-$299. hollywoodbowl.com

On Sunday, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington and his mighty band help kick off KCRW-FM’s annual World Festival, joined by rapper Earl Sweatshirt and KCRW’s Anne Litt. 7 p.m. Sunday. $25-$179. hollywoodbowl.com

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

The Music Center’s “Dance at Dusk” series concludes with performances by the San Francisco-based company, joined by special guest, New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. The remaining shows are close to sold out; if you can’t score a ticket, you can register to watch a free live-stream of Sunday’s closing-night performance. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Four-person pod: $150-$225. musiccenter.org

“Judy Baca: Memorias de Nuestra Tierra, a Retrospective”

Newly reopened to the public, the Museum of Latin American Art presents this survey of works by the acclaimed Chicana muralist, educator and activist. MoLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. On view through January. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase recommended. molaa.org

“Tapestry at 50”

Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra celebrates the 50th anniversary of singer-songwriter Carole King’s groundbreaking album. The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Also at the Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $75 (includes a trial membership and admission to the ensemble’s next three concerts). muse-ique.com

“Edges”

Chance Theatre returns to in-person performances with the Orange County premiere of this 2005 coming-of-age song cycle crafted by “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Greatest Showman” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Saturday’s opening-night performance is sold out, but you can catch a preview at 8 p.m. Friday or a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday; other dates and times through Aug. 8. $39-$49; advance purchase required. chancetheater.com

Community & Unity Kite Festival

Go fly a kite at this family-friendly event featuring kite-flying demos, arts and crafts workshops, live music and more. Co-presented by California State Parks and the arts organization Clockshop. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted. Register at clockshop.org

iPalpiti Festival

This annual showcase for emerging classical musicians is back with a series of recitals and concerts featuring works by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and others. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Also at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla at 3 p.m. Sunday. The festival then moves to the L.A. area on July 20, with the closing-night concert in Beverly Hills on July 24. $5 minimum donation. ipalpiti.org

“32 Acres”

You can ponder the past, present and possible future of the City of Angels with theater artist Marike Splint’s immersive, site-specific outdoor soundwalk, accessible through a free app for your smartphone or other device. Co-presented by Center Theatre Group and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Anytime during park hours through Sept. 29. Free. 32acresla.com

“The DiscOasis”

Get down and get funky with this interactive experience featuring live performers and DJs, dancing, roller skating and the voice of Chic’s Nile Rodgers as “The Groovemaster.” South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday; other dates through Sept. 6. $39-$59; advance timed-entry tickets required. thediscoasis.com

“Pool Boy”

A house sitter makes a connection with a pool cleaner at a schmancy residence up on Mulholland Drive in this site-specific tale staged by Lost Angels Theatre Company. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Hollywood Hills. With Laura Niemi and Pat Towne. 5:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 22. $45. lostangelstheatre.com

Jessica Fichot

The Paris-raised, L.A.-based singer-songwriter and her band perform an eclectic mix of French chanson, jazz and world music in an outdoor show. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $15-$30. themuck.org

