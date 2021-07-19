Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit goes bold: Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom

Megan Thee Stallion sits in the water on a beach on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 cover.
Megan Thee Stallion on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 cover, hitting newsstands in July.
(James Macari / Sports Illustrated)
By Ruth Etiesit Samuel
Three stars grace the cover of the 2021 swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated: tennis champion Naomi Osaka, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and model and activist Leyna Bloom.

While Bloom makes history as the first transgender woman to land a Sports Illustrated cover, Osaka, who is Japanese and Haitian, is the first Black female athlete on a cover and Houston hottie Megan is the first woman rapper to be featured.

Photographer Yu Thai shot Bloom and Osaka in their swimsuits, while James Macari captured Megan Thee Stallion in hers.

Donning a light brown, scrappy cutout bikini from Fashion Nova, Thee Hot Girl took to Instagram to celebrate her cover and wrote in all caps, “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH—!!!”

***EXCLUSIVE FOR THE ENVELOPE COVER STORY FOR DECEMBER 15, 2020***DO NOT USE PRIOR TO 12/15/2020***Portrait of Megan Thee Stallion. For the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Megan Thee Stallion(Megan Pete) was nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Record of the Year as well as Best New Artist. CREDIT: Marcelo Cantu

Music

Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist Grammy; first female rapper to take prize since 1999

Multiple nominee Megan Thee Stallion is the first female hip-hop artist to win best new artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Leyna Bloom, in a white one-piece bathing suit, kneels in the sand on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021.
Leyna Bloom on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021, available on newsstands in July.
(Yu Tsai / Sports Illustrated)

After her chart-topping album “Good News” and her latest single, “Thot Sh—,” the SI cover is just the icing on the cake for Megan, who became the first female rapper since 1999 to win the Grammy for best new artist this past March.

Last year, Brazilian Valentina Sampaio was the first transgender model to be featured inside SI Swimsuit; this year Bloom, who is Black and Filipina, takes it one step further with a cover appearance.

Naomi Osaka wears a black mesh and solid one-piece bathing suit on a beach on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021.
Naomi Osaka is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021, available on newsstands in July.
(Yu Tsai / Sports Illustrated)

A prominent figure and dancer in New York City’s ballroom culture, Bloom dedicated the cover to “all ballroom femme queens past, present and future.”

On Instagram, Bloom wrote, “This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment…This historical moment is important to #girlslikeus because it allows us to live and be seen.”

For Osaka, this feature follows her Vogue Hong Kong cover, the premiere of her Netflix documentary, her withdrawal from the French Open for mental health reasons and her debut as a Barbie.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 also features actress and social media personality Olivia Culpo, singer-songwriter Tinashe and YouTuber and makeup artist Nyma Tang. The issue will be available on newsstands July 22.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka holds the Naomi Osaka model Barbie doll.

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Naomi Osaka continues to ace the Barbie doll game

The latest Naomi Osaka model Barbie doll is part of the El Segundo-based company’s Role Model Series.

Entertainment & Arts
Ruth Etiesit Samuel

Ruth Etiesit Samuel is an intern in the Entertainment and Arts department at the Los Angeles Times. She has previously interned at Radiolab and the “Today” show and has bylines in Teen Vogue, Allure, Glossy, Gothamist and more. Born in London and raised in the U.S. by her Nigerian parents, she calls Macon, Ga., home and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

