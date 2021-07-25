What’s on TV This Week: ‘Good Witch,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ the Olympics and more

SUNDAY

Coverage of the “Tokyo Olympics” continues throughout the week across multiple channels and streaming platforms. Various times, NBC, CNBC, Golf Channel, Peacock, Telemundo, USA, etc.

It’s off to work we go as a new episode of “History of the Sitcom” takes a look at “The Office” and other classic workplace comedies. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Forget “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” there’s been a “Murder on Maple Drive” in this suburban thriller. With Bea Santos and Sebastien Roberts. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Good Witch,” we hardly knew ye. After seven seasons, this fantasy comedy starring Catherine Bell as the bewitching Cassie Nightingale offers its series finale. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Wade into “Unknown Waters With Jeremy Wade” in the intrepid explorer’s latest series. First stop, Iceland. 10 p.m. National Geographic

MONDAY

The truth is out there in a third season of the rebooted sci-fi drama “Roswell, New Mexico.” With Jeanine Mason and Amber Midthunder. 8 p.m. The CW

Musa Hadid, the Palestinian mayor of the Israeli-occupied city of Ramallah, is profiled in the documentary “Mayor” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

And they would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for those meddling amateur sleuths like the ones you’ll meet in the new docuseries “Citizen P.I.” Anytime, Discovery+

Have guitar, will travel: Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry is remembered on a new episode of “In Their Own Words” and legendary bluesman Buddy Guy has his praises sung on a new “American Masters.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

“No regerts!” But those who do have buyer’s remorse over some bad ink can find a remedy in the new reality series “Tattoo Redo.” Anytime, Netflix

Pull up a chair: The new series “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts” catches the “Good Morning America” host getting up close and personal with stars such as choreographer Debbie Allen, musician Sheila E., comic Tig Notaro and tennis great Billie Jean King. Anytime, Disney+

THURSDAY

The VH1 biographical series “Behind the Music” gets a reboot that includes all-new pop-star profiles plus updates of episodes past. Ricky Martin and rapper LL Cool J are featured in the debut installments. Anytime, Paramount+

A tween and his BFF try to escape the clutches of a kidnapper in the 2020 thriller “The Boy Behind the Door.” Anytime, Shudder

Welcome to “FBoy Island.” Average Joes compete against self-styled Lotharios for the affections of three women — and a pile of cash — in this new reality series hosted by comic Nikki Glaser. Anytime, HBO Max

No pic-a-nic basket will be safe as Yogi Bear joins Snagglepuss, Huckleberry Hound and a host of other classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters in the new animated series “Jellystone!” Anytime, HBO Max

More sexy singles will be looking for love in a tropical setting in the new reality series “Resort to Love.” Anytime, Netflix

In vino veritas: “The Wire’s” Dominic West joins resident oenophiles James Purefoy, Matthew Goode and “The Americans’” Matthew Rhys for Season 3 of the foodie travelogue “The Wine Show.” Anytime, Acorn TV, AMC+, Sundance Now

FRIDAY

Upper-class cousins (Emily Beecham and “Downtown Abbey’s” Lily James) in pre-WWII Britain share life’s ups and downs in the three-part period drama “The Pursuit of Love.” “The Newsroom’s” Emily Mortimer writes, directs and costars in this adaptation of the Nancy Mitford bestseller. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Everyone’s vying to be the centaur of attention in the new kid-friendly animated musical fantasy series “Centaurworld” featuring the voices of Broadway’s Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty. Anytime, Netflix

A singer/actress and her celebrity guests tackle the topics of the day in the new series “The Demi Lovato Show.” Anytime, Roku Channel

Never get out of the boat — absolutely gosh-darn right — unless you’re going all the way in “Jungle Cruise.” Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this family friendly 2021 adventure based on the recently revamped Disneyland attraction. Anytime, Disney+ Premiere Access (additional fee required)

The stainless-steel sports car that transported Marty McFly back to the 1950s in 1985’s “Back to the Future”? The controversial auto executive responsible for that shiny whip is remembered in the new docuseries “Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean.” Anytime, Netflix

We will demand a refund if the Muscles from Brussels, a.k.a. Jean-Claude Van Damme, doesn’t do his famous splits at least once in the 2021 action flick “The Last Mercenary.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s back to the “Outer Banks” for a second season of this YA mystery drama set in a quiet coastal town in North Carolina. Anytime, Netflix

The six-part series “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” sees the superstar record producer talking shop with the likes of Paul McCartney, Questlove and the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D. Anytime, Apple TV+

If it please the court: “Burden of Truth,” the legal drama starring “Smallville’s” Kristin Kreuk, is back on the docket for a fourth season. 8 p.m. The CW

Every day is like a walk in the park — Jurassic Park, that is — in a second season of the unscripted series “Dino Hunters.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Interior designer Taylor Spellman and her team turn dull and drab properties into mortgage-worthy listings in the new unscripted series “One Week to Sell.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

A noted expert in canine behavior tries to put pet owners and their pooches on the same page in his latest series, “Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog.” 9 and 9:59 p.m. National Geographic

See how “Rumours” got started when a new “Classic Albums” revisits the recording of Fleetwood Mac’s Grammy-winning 1977 LP. 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Even more sexy singles will also be looking for love in yet another tropical setting in the new reality series “Heartbreak Island.” Anytime, Discovery+

Two classic cartoon characters play one more game of cat and mouse in the 2021 live-action/animated tale “Tom & Jerry.” With Michael Peña and Chloë Grace Moretz. 8 p.m. HBO

It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire for a pregnant teen who escapes her abusive boyfriend only to fall into the clutches of a childless couple in the new TV movie “You’re Not Safe Here.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

BFFs go on a dating show — as if! — in the new TV movie “Love, for Real.” With Chloe Bridges and Taiana Tully. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

