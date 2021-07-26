Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Review: Before ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ these songwriters caused an internet pile-on with ‘Edges’

Four singers sitting on a raised platform look into the distance with expressions of surprise and hopefulness.

The songs in “Edges” — performed by, from left, Tyler Marshall, Elizabeth Curtin, Jewell Holloway and Sarah Pierce — view the future with cautious optimism.
(Doug Catiller / Chance Theater)
By Daryl H. MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Long before Broadway discovered Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo’s songs were excitedly shared among theater kids.

The music back then was from “Edges,” a song cycle the pair wrote in 2005 as sophomore theater students at the University of Michigan. Funny, earnest and instantly likable, the songs address the myriad quandaries of being young. Via social media and YouTube, the tunes sped through networks of college and high school students — an internet pile-on that intriguingly presages the one in the duo’s mega-hit, “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Looking back at what the buzz was all about, the Chance Theater in Anaheim is staging “Edges” in an engaging, emotionally satisfying return to live, indoor performance.

Pam Trotter, Vanessa Claire Stewart and Matthew Hancock in the Fountain Theatre's "An Octoroon" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Entertainment & Arts

The rise of the Delta variant threatens to derail theaters’ best-laid plans

Theater companies, orchestras and others keep a wary eye on rising infections caused by the Delta variant, and get ready to pivot yet again.

Advertisement

Scaled to the modest resources of its initial student base, the piece is small and simple, pretty much the opposite of the lavish film musicals to which Pasek and Paul have since contributed, such as “La La Land” or “The Greatest Showman.” No phalanxes of strutting, spinning circus performers here. Just four performers, singing their hearts out.

There’s no plot or dialogue, either. The 16 songs unfold according to themes, which include careers and other opportunities, as well as finding the right person to share it all with.

“We were writing songs about our friends, about ourselves,” Paul recalled a few years ago when I interviewed the duo about their career. “When you’re 20 years old, you feel like the things you are going through are earth-shifting,” with “life-or-death stakes.”

Although presented locally by schools and student groups, Pasek and Paul’s first musical has been left all but untouched by professional companies. The Chance, however, is something of a specialist in the duo’s early material, having already presented “James and the Giant Peach” and “Dogfight.”
Ben Platt portrays the title character in "Dear Evan Hansen," seen here in its off-Broadway production at Second Stage.

Entertainment & Arts

Their songs and their names will linger in your ears: Pasek and Paul and ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

In this age of instant communication, he can’t manage to say anything.

Bradley Kaye has designed a sort of celestial cabaret space that’s sky blue, the color of possibility. At the back sit an electric keyboardist (music director Robyn Manion), an electric bassist and a drummer. Up to 98 viewers can watch from rows lining three sides of the performing area.

To songs about decisions to be made and chances to be taken, Elizabeth Curtin brings a fluttering, introspective voice, Sarah Pierce a duskier, playful one, Jewell Holloway a contemplative resonance and Tyler Marshall an ethereal tenor.

Director James Michael McHale keeps each number rooted in truth. Choreography, when appropriate, emerges out of everyday movement.

Advertisement

Although prone to the occasionally missed pitch, the singers blend beautifully when combined in duets or, still more gloriously, quartets, as in the final, hopeful number: “Like Breathing.” Pasek and Paul’s “Dear Evan Hansen” star, Ben Platt, told me that he and some high school friends performed “Like Breathing” for a senior recital here in L.A., and from then on, he was “obsessed” with the songwriters.

It’s easy to understand why.

These soulful songs would fit as comfortably on the pop charts as on a stage, and although you won’t necessarily hear precursors to the soaring, shoot-for-the-stratosphere tunes the pair tend to write nowadays, you definitely will recognize their ability to capture emotion in words and music that speak straight to the heart.

The show’s final word, after so much yearning and heartache, is particularly well-chosen: “become.”

Advertisement
A singing man and woman exchange knowing looks.

Tyler Marshall and Elizabeth Curtin in “Edges.”
(Doug Catiller / Chance Theater)

'Edges'

Where: Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays; ends Aug. 8
Tickets: $42-$49
Info: (888) 455-4212, chancetheater.com
Running time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Entertainment & ArtsTheaterThings to Do
Daryl H. Miller

Daryl H. Miller has been besotted with the arts since age 5, once he was old enough to sing with the church youth choir, and has yet to top the thrill of portraying Billy Bigelow in his rural high school’s production of “Carousel.” He has been covering the arts in Southern California for three decades for the Los Angeles Times, Daily News, LA Weekly, Orange County Register and other publications. He is also a copy editor.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement