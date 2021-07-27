Celebrity fans praise Simone Biles for prioritizing mental health over Olympics

Celebrities and athletes are rallying behind gymnast Simone Biles after her decision to withdraw from a competition at the Tokyo Olympics to care for her mental health.

The 24-year-old drew broad praise for prioritizing her well-being above the games and also drew comparisons to tennis star Naomi Osaka, another superstar athlete of color who cited her mental health when she withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year. (Still, there were some detractors who felt that Biles should have powered through.)

On Tuesday, Biles, the most decorated women’s gymnast of all time, sat out of a U.S. team competition because she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete and didn’t want to go into any other events “second-guessing” herself.

The U.S. team won the silver medal, finishing second behind athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee. Biles told reporters that she wasn’t yet ruling out returning to compete later in the tournament, saying she was taking things “day to day.”

Biles later clarified that she was fine — physically.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” she told Hoda Kotb on NBC’s “Today” show after her withdrawal. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

As Times sports columnist Helene Elliott points out, Biles recently spoke about feeling intense pressure to succeed at the Tokyo Games and has figured prominently in NBC’s promotions of the global event.

Biles also has said she is still dealing with trust issues regarding USA Gymnastics after having been sexually abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, who abused hundreds of women and girls before he was sentenced to prison.

Biles told reporters that she was dealing with “demons” and would use Wednesday as a “mental health day.”

Her former teammate Aly Raisman praised her decision to sit out the competition and, like many, sent love to the G.O.A.T on Twitter: “Just a friendly reminder: Olympic athletes are human & they’re doing the best they can. It’s REALLY hard to peak at the right moment & do the routine of your life under such pressure. Really hard.”

“Simone Biles deserves rest, thanks for her exceptional service, and us to leave her the f— in peace. #TokyoOlympics,” tweeted actress Aimee Carrero, who voices the titular characters in Netflix’s “She-Ra” series and Disney Channel’s “Elena of Avalor.”

“You are incredible #SimoneBiles,” wrote “2 Broke Girls” alum Beth Behrs. “I wish I’d had the strength and bravery in my 20s to prioritize my mental health the way you and @naomiosaka have done. You have set an incredible precedent for all the young girls who look up to you, and to this gal in her 30s. Thank you”

Her sister, Adria Biles, also took aim at detractors: “y’all are all about mental health until it no longer benefits you.. i can’t imagine being that inconsiderate WHEWWWW”

Here’s a look at the support Biles received from Hollywood and beyond.

Yes. This is what a champion looks like. So proud of #SimoneBiles and the entire gymnastics team. How lucky we are to have you all as our Team USA. https://t.co/4TrcUXuQpm — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) July 27, 2021

y’all are all about mental health until it no longer benefits you.. i can’t imagine being that inconsiderate WHEWWWW — Adria Biles (@adria_biles) July 27, 2021

We love you @Simone_Biles !!! 🇺🇸 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 27, 2021

Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021

The idea that some believe that showing your vulnerabilities publicly is somehow ‘soft’ is just ridiculous. I’m so thankful that loved ones close to me helped me to get out of that way of thinking from my upbringing b/c it made me a better man #SimoneBiles — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 27, 2021

We're all with you ❤️ — Peacock (@peacockTV) July 27, 2021

Sending love to @Simone_Biles — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) July 27, 2021

I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) July 27, 2021

When you’ve been trained to ignore pain, you ignore pain. #SimoneBiles https://t.co/bhpx9VCvR7 — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) July 27, 2021

Larry Nassar sexually assaulted many many gymnasts including Simone Biles .that trauma lives deep inside all survivors as ptsd and can be triggered under stress she is a hero and will always be — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 27, 2021

We love you @Simone_Biles! Thank you for your brilliance, character and grace, and for all you have given and will continue to give to this world — especially for Black girls. We love you! ❤️🙏🏿❤️ — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles is the GOAT no matter what medals she wins this year or any. — AB (@AlannaBennett) July 27, 2021

It’s impossible to understand the pressure Simone Biles—the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport—and Naomi Osaka are feeling, but we’re lucky to live in a time where young Black trailblazers are publicly prioritizing their mental health above all else. That’s power. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 27, 2021

"People who refuse to decimate their minds and bodies for my entertainment and pleasure are failures," is not the hot take you think it is.#SimoneBiles https://t.co/MnZr4v6UEC — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles has carried this entire damn federation on her back since the first year of Obama’s second term. USAG doesn’t deserve her and I am proud of her for doing what she needed to do to take care of herself. — elena ilana alana alina elana (@lenibriscoe) July 27, 2021

Don’t know about you but I think @Simone_Biles just empowered everyone to put their mental well-being above everything else. WHAT A QUEEN. GOAT in more ways than one. ♥️ — Danusia Francis (@danusiafrancis) July 27, 2021

The discourse around Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles shows the absolute unreachable standards for WOC athletes. They have to be 100% perfect, 100% of the time. Slip up and their credibility, determination, and talent are all immediately questioned. — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles stated her reason for coming back was bc if none of the USA gymnasts who’d been abused were current, it would be too easily swept under the rug, and she deserves a medal for that alone. — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles owes us nothing.



She’s the best.



End of story. — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles putting her own mental health and well-being first in the face of immense stress and pressure is just very very brave and I just hope she’s able to get back to doing what she loves, for herself. She’s the GOAT for a reason — fatima (@fatimafarha_) July 27, 2021

I pray that Simone Biles is surrounded by people who love & support her fervently, & will protect her by any means.



Simone is the GOAT - her place in history is undeniable. — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) July 27, 2021