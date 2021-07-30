Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: ‘Showgirls,’ ‘Raging Bull,’ ‘Clueless’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“Black Panther”

The late Chadwick Boseman plays the pride of Wakanda in this blockbuster 2018 action tale set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Coogler directs, and Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o also star. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. $18.50-$22.50; advance purchase required.rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Buck and the Preacher”

The Autry’s “What Is a Western?” film series returns to in-person screenings with this 1972 drama about Black settlers in post-Civil War Kansas directed by Sidney Poitier and starring Poitier, Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. July 31. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

“Clueless”

Alicia Silverstone is the ultimate teen queen supreme in Amy Heckerling’s hit 1995 comedy set in Beverly Hills; Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd also star. Silverstone will take part in a Q&A, with Heckerling participating virtually. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 30. $10, $15. Americancinematheque.com

“Dave Chappelle’s Block Party”

WUTI’s “Sounds of Summer” series continues with an outdoor screening of the comic’s 2005 concert doc that also featured performances by the Fugees, Kanye West and Erykah Badu. The presentation includes a virtual introduction from the film’s director, Michel Gondry. Exposition Park, South Lawn, 500 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. 8:45 p.m. July 30. $25. wuti-soundsofsummer.com

“The Goonies”

Some neighborhood kids have the adventure of a lifetime in this 1985 comedy directed by the late Richard Donner; with Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Corey Feldman. Street Food Cinema, King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu. 8:30 p.m. July 31. Lawn seating, $23; pods, $46-$138; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com



“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper guard the galaxy like nobody’s business in this 2014 sci-fi thriller directed by James Gunn and set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 11:15 p.m. July 30. $36 for two, $48 for three or more; children 8 and younger, free; advance purchase required.rooftopcinemaclub.com

“La Dolce Vita”

When in Rome, do as Marcello Mastroianni does in this classic 1960 comedy directed by Federico Fellini; Anita Ekberg and Anouk Aimée also star. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. July 31. $17; advance purchase required.secretmovieclub.com

“Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro”

A master thief and his crew try to pull off their latest caper and rescue a princess in the bargain in a new 4K restoration of legendary animation director Hayao Miyazaki’s 1979 feature-film debut; in Japanese with English subtitles. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 5:10, 7:20 and 9:30 p.m. July 30-31; 3, 5:10 and 7:20 p.m. Aug. 1. (310) 208-3250.landmarktheatres.com

“The Mask”

A magical mask transforms a mild-mannered Jim Carrey into a manic, rubber-limbed Jim Carrey — so Jim Carrey, basically — in this slapstick 1994 comedy that also features Cameron Diaz in her breakout role. Drive-In at the Roadium, The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 8 p.m. July 30. $25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Mystery Train”

The lives of two Japanese tourists, an Italian widow and other disparate characters intersect at a dilapidated Memphis hotel in this quirky 1989 comedy written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. With Nicoletta Braschi, Joe Strummer, Steve Buscemi and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 5 p.m. Aug. 1. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“1930s Fly-In Drive-In Experience”

This fundraiser for the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles includes a double bill that pairs the 1933 musical “Flying Down to Rio” featuring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers with the 1936 rom-com “Love on the Run” starring Joan Crawford and Clark Gable. Messhall Market, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin. 6 p.m. July 31. $20-$90. artdecola.org

“The Princess Bride in Concert”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of David Newman, performs an all-new orchestral arrangement of Mark Knopfler’s score to accompany a screening of Rob Reiner’s beloved 1987 fantasy comedy. Reiner will introduce the film that stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Andre the Giant. The Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. July 31. $19-$261. hollywoodbowl.com

“Raging Bull”

Oscar winner Robert De Niro packs a punch — and packs on a few pounds — to portray boxer Jake LaMotta in director Martin Scorsese’s hard-hitting 1980 bio-drama shot in lustrous black and white. Joe Pesci and Cathy Moriarty also star. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5. $12 (advance tickets are sold out, but some additional tickets will be available at the door).thenewbev.com

“Showgirls”

What happens in Vegas: It’s Elizabeth Berkley vs. Gina Gershon to see who rules the Strip in director Paul Verhoeven’s cynical, satirical and for mature-audiences-only 1995 showbiz fable; Kyle MacLachlan also stars. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 30-31. $10.50.Thefridacinema.org

“The Silence of the Lambs”

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster play, respectively, an incarcerated serial killer and the fledgling FBI agent tasked with picking his brain to help crack an ongoing case in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 psychological thriller that earned Academy Awards for its director and two leads and took home the Oscar for best picture to boot. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 11 p.m. July 30. $19.50-$23.40. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series: German Holocaust Films

This three-part series presented by the Holocaust Museum LA continues with a virtual presentation of the fact-based 1999 romantic drama “Aimee & Jaguar.” Registrants will receive a link to watch the film a few days prior to an online webinar taking place at 6 p.m. Aug. 5. Free. holocaustmuseumla.org

“Where the Wild Things Are”

James Gandolfini, Paul Dano, Lauren Ambrose, Forest Whitaker, Chris Cooper and Catherine O’Hara lend their voices to director Spike Jonze’s live-action/animated 2009 fantasy based on Maurice Sendak’s beloved 1963 children’s book. Tribeca Drive-in, Rose Bowl parking lot, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. Noon, July 31. $30 per vehicle. tribecafilm.com

