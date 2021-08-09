Kathy Griffin has a good attitude after cancer surgery: ‘I laugh at everything now’

Want to make Kathy Griffin laugh but not sure your material is that funny? Now is a great time to try it out, because the comedian says she’s laughing at everything after having lung cancer surgery last week.

The 60-year-old posted a couple of videos over the weekend to update fans on her status.

“I might start to post little videos about, like, my recovery and stuff, but my voice is, like, really hoarse, and I don’t want to, like, scare people,” Griffin said in a clip posted Saturday on Instagram, half-whispering in a gruff, barely recognizable voice.

“I laugh at everything now. If it’s horrible, I laugh way more!”

Rosie O’Donnell, Kris Jenner, Ross Mathews, Rosanna Arquette and Debra Messing were among the celebs posting well wishes in the comments.

On Sunday, she posted “some new standup for ya” in a video where she talked about husband Randy Bick cutting his hand in their kitchen — they called 911 and he was taken to the hospital — and a friend sending her ice cream bars from the East Coast, which led her to answering her doorbell without wearing any pants. (The doorbell ringing presented a problem in itself, she said, because “like, I’m too famous to answer it.”)

But it was all OK, she said, laughing somewhat uncontrollably the whole time. Once she got out there, the deliveryman “pulls his mask down and he’s like, ‘Girl, I’m a big fan, I’m one of your gays,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry I don’t have pants.’”

The video earned her props in comments from the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Debbie Gibson and Chad Michaels. Don’t worry about the mask thing either — Griffin revealed last week that she’s been fully vaccinated.

Griffin announced her recent Stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis last Monday, the same day she had surgery in which doctors removed half of her left lung. The comic said she never smoked.

Last Wednesday, she revealed via Instagram that she had attempted suicide in June 2020 by taking an overdose of prescription pills, noting that was her previous trip to the hospital. She was also hospitalized for an intestinal infection in the early part of the pandemic, when she had COVID-19 concerns as well.

Now, she said, she’s been drug-free for more than a year and fears addiction and drugs more than cancer.

“To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated,” Griffin wrote in the Wednesday post. “Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello, Tylenol, my new best friend!”