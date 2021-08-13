Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: ‘Josie,’ ‘John Wick,’ Outfest, ‘Ferris’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you.

“Ball of Fire”

Saucy nightclub singer Barbara Stanwyck puts the moves on stuffy academic Gary Cooper in director Howard Hawk’s riotous 1941 screwball comedy. Presented in 35mm, with an introduction by Larry Karaszewski. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Brewster McCloud”

A salute to Robert Altman continues with the filmmaker’s darkly comic 1970 fable featuring Bud Cort as a young loner living in a fallout shelter beneath the Houston Astrodome. Sally Kellerman and Shelley Duvall also star. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14; 2:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Aug. 15. $10.50. Thefridacinema.org

“Carrie”

Hell hath no fury like a shy outcast (Sissy Spacek) bullied by her classmates and tormented by her religious-fanatic mother in Brian De Palma’s bloody 1976 supernatural thriller based on the Stephen King novel. With Piper Laurie and John Travolta. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13. $19.50-$23.40. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Also at Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13. $18.50-$22.50; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Conformist”

When fascism rears its ugly head in 1920s Italy, a troubled young man falls right in line in director Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1970 political thriller. With Jean-Louis Trintignant. In Italian, French and English with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. Aug. 14. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Constance Wu is the belle of the ball and Henry Golding her charming prince in director Jon M. Chu’s 2018 rom-com based on the Kevin Kwan novel. With Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong and Gemma Chan. Marina Drive-In, parking lot 2, 13477 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. 8 p.m. Aug. 13. $20 per vehicle; advance purchase required. visitmarinadelrey.com

“Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” and “The Man With Two Brains”

A double bill of comedies starring Steve Martin and directed by the late, great Carl Reiner pairs the 1982 sendup of classic film noir with the 1983 sci-fi/horror spoof about a brain surgeon turned mad scientist. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 13-14. $12 (advance tickets are sold out but some additional tickets will be available at the door). thenewbev.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Matthew Broderick takes truancy to a whole ’nother level in a 35th-anniversary screening of John Hughes’ hit 1986 teen comedy. With Mia Sara, Alan Ruck, Ben Stein, Jennifer Grey and Charlie Sheen. Street Food Cinema, Westdrift Golf Course, 1400 Park View Ave., Manhattan Beach. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14. $6-$18; ages 5 and younger free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Finding Nemo”

Something’s fishy in Pixar’s beloved 2003 animated adventure featuring the voices of Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres. PCH Movies & Moonlight, 2nd & PCH, East 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Free. (424) 217-2337. 2ndandpch.com

“Friday the 13th”

No one’s a happy camper when there’s a mask-wearing, machete-wielding homicidal maniac running amok in the woods in this classic 1980 slasher flick. With Ari Lehman and Kevin Bacon. Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. $36 for two, $48 for three or more; children 8 and younger free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“John Wick”

Keanu Reeves goes ballistic as a hitman seeking vengeance against the hoodlums who stole his ride and killed his puppy in this relentless 2014 action fable; with Ian McShane. Part of the Autry’s “What Is a Western?” series. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

Movies Review: ‘John Wick’ brings A game to violent business of revenge As weaponized mayhem of the most disreputably electrifying kind, the sleek and eccentric revenge tale “John Wick” jabs far above its weight class thanks to the panther physicality of 50-year-old headliner Keanu Reeves and a tightly pitched mix of humor and expertly choreographed hyper-violence from writer Derek Kolstad and first-time director Chad Stahelski.

“Josie and the Pussycats”

Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson and Tara Reid play the titular musical trio in this frisky 2001 sendup of pop culture and corporate hegemony, loosely based on the Archie Comics characters and the old 1970s-era Saturday morning cartoon. Alan Cumming and Parker Posey also star. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com.

Also at Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Aug. 19. $19.50-$23.40. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Naked Lunch”

It’s gonna get weird before it gets even weirder in David Cronenberg’s twisted 1991 adaptation of William Burroughs’ twisted, semiautobiographical novel. With Peter Weller, Judy Davis, Ian Holm and Roy Scheider. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Aug. 13. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

Outfest L.A. 2021

This annual showcase for LGBTQ-themed dramas, comedies, documentaries, etc., returns with in-person screenings — with every film also available online for those who cannot attend — plus panel discussions, artist talks and more. Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, and other area venues. Various showtimes, Aug. 13-22. $10-$75; virtual all-access pass, $125. outfestla2021.com

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Gene Wilder plays the eccentric and vaguely sinister candymaker in this kind-of kid-friendly 1971 fantasy based on the Roald Dahl novel. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Aug. 18. $15. fathomevents.com

