‘Hamilton’ in L.A., sing-along ‘Sound of Music’ at the Bowl: Your best weekend bets

The return of “Hamilton” to the Hollywood Pantages and the annual “Sound of Music” sing-along at the Hollywood Bowl lead our short list of culture offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“Hamilton”

A touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical about the fiscally savvy Founding Father is back at the Pantages after going on pandemic hiatus in 2020. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Jan. 2. $55 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com

“Sing-A-Long Sound of Music”

The hills will be alive with the sound of your fellow audience members — and Julie Andrews, of course — belting out those classic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes as this interactive screening of the beloved 1965 musical returns. Melissa Peterman is back as MC, and pre-show entertainment includes a costume contest. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. Pre-show is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, screening is at 7:30 p.m. $14-$99. hollywoodbowl.com

“Box of Hope”

L.A.-based Versa-Style Dance Company explores the struggle for equality in this new hip-hop work set to the music of Motown. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ outdoor stage, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $35. thewallis.org

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company returns to in-person performance with this sylvan fantasy. Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250½ Atlantic Ave., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 29. $13, $23. lbshakespeare-org.seatengine.com

“Boleros De Noche”

Singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno and local band Tres Souls share the stage in a fifth annual edition of this concert series celebrating classic Mexican bolero music. The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $50-$80. theford.com

“Toy Story” in Concert

Pacific Symphony supplies a live-to-picture score to accompany a screening of Disney and Pixar’s animated 1995 fable featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. pacificsymphony.org

“The Importance of Being Earnest”

A member of the landed gentry creates a false identity to temporarily escape his societal obligations in Oscar Wilde’s riotous Victorian-era satire. Fremont Centre Theatre, 1000 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; other dates through Sept. 24. $30 (A livestreams will also be available for $40 per screen). youngstarstheatre.org

Las Cafeteras

The hometown heroes bring their mashup of traditional and contemporary musical styles to DTLA to help kick off the Music Center’s new “Summer SoundWaves” outdoor concert series. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $20; children younger than 12 free with paying adult. 8 p.m. Saturday. musiccenter.org

“Matriarch”

The various roles women play in society are examined in this evening of solo shows presented by the Roots and Wings Project. MKM Cultural Arts Center, 11401 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $20. eventbrite.com

