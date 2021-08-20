Kylie Jenner rumored to be expecting baby No. 2 with rapper Travis Scott

Reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and “Astroworld” rapper Travis Scott are reportedly expecting a second child.

The baby news came from numerous reports Friday, including via People, TMZ and Us Weekly, that cited multiple sources close to the couple. However, representatives for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

It’s unclear how far along she might be and when the baby is due. TMZ said Jenner is still in “very early stages” of pregnancy, and on Thursday the cosmetics maven posted a video of herself toting an iced beverage with no visible baby bump.

The 24-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum and 30-year-old Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, are parents to 3-year-old Stormi Webster. Jenner kept that pregnancy mostly under wraps until Stormi’s arrival, apologizing to fans for ghosting them so that she could “prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way” she knew how.

She and Scott split in 2019 after dating for two years. The pair sought to co-parent Stormi and have often been seen spending time together with their daughter.

While neither parent has confirmed on social media whether baby No. 2 is on the way, co-parenting appears to be working for them.

People reported in June that a source close to Jenner and Scott noticed “a different energy” between the two, signaling that their relationship was on the mend.

On Father’s Day 2021, Jenner took to Instagram to commend Scott, posting a picture of the two of them leaning in for what appeared to be a kiss. Jenner wrote: “happy father’s day @travisscott...one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you..”

If the rumors are true, this will be the second child for both the cosmetics billionaire and the rapper.