Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: Marx Brothers, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Outfest and more

“Baby Peggy: A Tribute”

She was Shirley Temple before there was a Shirley Temple: Former child star Diana Serra Cary is remembered with a selection of scenes from her 1920s-era silent comedies, presented with live musical accompaniment. UCLA Film & Television Archive Virtual Screening Room, 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

“Big”

Tom Hanks goes from tween to thirtysomething in the blink of an eye in this 1988 fantasy-comedy directed by Penny Marshall. With Elizabeth Perkins and Robert Loggia. Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades, Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21. $6-$23; children 5 and younger, free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Audrey Hepburn is nothing but a party girl in Blake Edwards’ 1961 rom-com based on the Truman Capote novella. With George Peppard. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. $18.50-$25; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Dances With Films

This annual showcase for independent movies returns with a full slate of dramas, comedies, documentaries, shorts, etc. plus panels, seminars and special events. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Aug. 26-Sept. 12. Various showtimes. $18, $20; passes: $425. danceswithfilms.com

“Dawn of the Dead”

You can’t keep a good zombie down in Zack Snyder’s 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 terror tale. With Sarah Polley and Ving Rhames. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Duck Soup” with “Monkey Business”

The Marx Brothers wreak havoc in the tiny nation of Freedonia and then run riot aboard an ocean liner in this double bill of classic 1930s comedies. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Aug. 22. $12; advance purchase required. Studios.wearebraindead.com

“Escape From New York”

An eyepatch-wearing Kurt Russell must rescue the president of the United States from the prison island of Manhattan in a new 4K restoration of John Carpenter’s dystopian 1981 action thriller. With Donald Pleasence, Ernest Borgnine, Isaac Hayes, Adrienne Barbeau, Harry Dean Stanton and Lee Van Cleef. Arena Cinelounge (outdoor screening), 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Aug 20. $20. arenascreen.com

“Le Bonheur”

Laemmle Anniversary Classics screens Agnès Varda’s Paris-set 1965 drama about love, marriage, family and infidelity. In French with English subtitles. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 7 p.m. Aug. 25. $12.50. laemmle.com

“9 to 5”

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin show Dabney Coleman who’s boss in this hit 1980 workplace comedy. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, 4th floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Aug. 26. $18.50-$22.20; ages 18 and older only. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Outfest Closing Night Gala

This annual showcase for LGBTQ-themed films wraps up with a screening of Bobbi Jo Hart’s 2021 documentary “Fanny: The Right To Rock!” about a trailblazing 1960s-70s all-female Filipina American rock band. Added bonus: Bandmates will also reunite onstage for a live performance. The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Aug. 22. $50 and up. outfestla2021.com

“Pretty in Pink”

Isn’t she? Molly Ringwald heads the cast of this 1986 teen rom-com written by John Hughes. With Jon Cryer, James Spader, Andrew McCarthy, Annie Potts and Harry Dean Stanton. Marina Drive-In, parking lot 2, 13477 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. 5 p.m. Aug. 21. $20 per vehicle; advance purchase required. visitmarinadelrey.com

“Saturday Night Fever”

Disco down and check out the show and you’ll see John Travolta burning up the dance floor in this 1977 drama featuring the songs of the Bee Gees. Tribeca Drive-in, Rose Bowl parking lot, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20. $30 per vehicle. tribecafilm.com

“Sing-A-Long Sound of Music”

The annual interactive screening of the beloved 1965 musical starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer returns. Melissa Peterman hosts, and pre-show entertainment includes a costume contest. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Pre-show: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21, screening: 7:30 p.m. $14-$99. hollywoodbowl.com

“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home”

Kirk, Spock and company have a whale of a time in 1980s San Francisco in 35th anniversary screenings of this 1986 entry in the sci-fi franchise. With William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, et al. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 22. $15. fathomevents.com

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” with “Total Recall”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a now-friendly killing machine from the future in James Cameron’s 1991 sci-fi sequel, followed by Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 thriller starring the future California governor as a secret agent on a mission to Mars. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21. $16-$28; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Toy Story” in Concert

Pacific Symphony supplies a live-to-picture score to accompany a screening of Disney and Pixar’s animated 1995 fable featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Aug. 21. $25 and up. pacificsymphony.org

“Wild Strawberries”

An aging academic (Victor Sjöström) takes a trip down memory lane while on his way to receive a prestigious honor in Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1957 drama, shot in lustrous black & white. In Swedish with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Aug. 26. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com