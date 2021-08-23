Fall Preview: Museums bring Noah’s Ark, ‘Star Trek’ and Jane Goodall to L.A.

Our critic Christopher Knight is pulling together picks for fall’s promising art shows, so here we’re focusing on other museum stuff: social history, children’s fun, movies and science exhibitions worth plotting on your radar.

Aug 28-Feb. 20

‘Miné Okubo’s Masterpiece: The Art of Citizen 13660'

Yes, graphic art is art. But for many, the draw here is history: Illustrations from Okubo’s groundbreaking 1946 graphic memoir depict the conditions that she and her fellow Japanese Americans endured in a government-run incarceration center during World War II. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

Sept. 9

Noah’s Ark

It’s back! The Skirball Cultural Center’s beloved children’s play area is reopening from pandemic closure with some precautions in place: Fewer visitors will be allowed in the gallery, air filtration has been upgraded and sanitizing wipes will be placed throughout the space. Timed-entry reservations only; no walk-ups. Reservations for September opened at 10 a.m. Thursday. New tickets will be released Sept. 23 and Oct. 21. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Monday. $7-$12; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Sept. 30

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Are you ready for the house of Oscar? The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ much-anticipated museum is set to open at long last, with gallery after gallery of memorable scenes, costumes and props weaving together the history of movies. Times staff who have gotten a sneak peek say the place has the makings of a hit. Look for a deep dive into the museum early next month, when we roll out our coverage online and publish a special print section devoted to Hollywood’s newest landmark. Until then, mark the calendar for what looks to be fall’s hot ticket. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; children 17 and younger are free. (323) 930-3000, academymuseum.org

The new exhibit “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” launches at the Skirball in October. (Brady Harvey)

Oct. 7-Feb. 20

‘Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds’

Beam on up to Brentwood for this special exhibit featuring props, models and costumes from the long-running science-fiction franchise. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advanced timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Nov. 5-June 19

“Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Comunidad”

The Chicano Moratorium, in which tens of thousands of Mexican American citizen-activists took to the streets of East L.A. in August 1970 to protest the Vietnam War and its impact on their communities, is revisited in this exhibition featuring archival photographs, videos, printed materials and ephemera. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Closed Tuesdays. Free; reservations recommended. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

A black-and-white photograph of a Mexican American soldier is among the items that will be on display in an exhibit commemorating the Chicano Moratorium. (George Rodriguez)

Opens Nov. 7

‘Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall’

This new multimedia exhibit charts the life and career of the world-famous primatologist and activist. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Tuesdays. $8-$17; kids 2 and younger, free; reservations recommended; walk-ups welcome. nhm.org