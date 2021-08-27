Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: Pacino vs. De Niro and a Chaplin triple-feature

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you.

“Broken Arrow”

James Stewart stars in this early “revisionist” western from 1950, one of the first to portray Native Americans in a more positive light. With Jeff Chandler and Debra Paget. Presented in 35mm. Part of the Autry’s “What Is a Western” series. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

“The Cabin in the Woods”

Classic horror-film tropes get turned on their head in this meta 2012 romp written by Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard and directed by Goddard. With Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford. Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA, Level, fourth floor, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27. $19.50-$23.40. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Dances With Films

This annual showcase for independent movies continues. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Through Sept. 12. Various showtimes. $18, $20; passes: $425. danceswithfilms.com

“The Deceivers”

The name’s Brosnan ... Pierce Brosnan: The actor formerly known as Agent 007 goes undercover to bring down a murderous cult in early 19th century India in a new 4K restoration of this 1988 thriller directed by Nicholas Meyer. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 4:45 and 7 p.m. Aug. 27; 2:30, 4:45 and 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29; 4:45 and 7 p.m. Sept. 1-2. $10, $13. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

“8 1/2”

New 4K restoration of director Federico Fellini’s fantastical, Oscar-winning, black-and-white 1963 fable about the life of a filmmaker. Marcello Mastroianni stars. In Italian with English subtitles. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 1:30, 4:20 and 7:15 p.m. Aug. 27-29; 4:20 and 7:15 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 2. $9, $12. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

“Heat”

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro play cops and robbers in Michael Mann’s epic 1995 crime thriller set in the City of Angels. Val Kilmer and Ashley Judd also star. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31. $10; advance tickets are sold out, but a limited number of tickets will be available at the door before each screening. thenewbev.com

“The Kid” with “The Gold Rush” and “City Lights”

There’s more Charlie Chaplin than you can shake a bendy walking stick at in this triple bill of the silent-era comedies directed by and starring the movie legend. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m., 1 and 3:15 p.m. Aug. 28. $16-$36; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa is behind the wheel and Tom Hardy’s Max is just along for the ride in Aussie filmmaker George Miller’s 2015 reboot of his post-apocalyptic action franchise. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 10:30 p.m. Sept. 2. $18.50-$22.50; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday”

Director-star Jacques Tati’s beloved bumbler has a series of seaside misadventures in this 1953 comedy classic. In French with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 4 p.m. Aug. 28. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Nashville”

A monthlong salute to Robert Altman concludes with the great American filmmaker’s sprawling 1975 ensemble drama set in the country music capital. With Keith Carradine, Ronee Blakley, Ned Beatty, Karen Black and Lily Tomlin. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30 and 6 p.m. Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

“The Raid: Redemption” and “The Raid 2”

The action is nearly nonstop in this double bill pairing director Gareth Evan’s 2011 thriller, starring Iko Uwais as a die-hard Indonesian cop, with its equally bonkers 2014 sequel. In Indonesian with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 and 10 p.m. Aug. 27. $16-$28. secretmovieclub.com

“Speed Racer”

Emile Hirsch plays the titular racecar driver in the Wachowskis’ underrated, effects-laden 2008 live-action take on the classic 1960s cartoon series. With Christina Ricci, John Goodman, Susan Sarandon and Matthew Fox. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Aug. 29. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Stripes”

He’s in the army now: Bill Murray goes from slacker to enlistee to accidental war hero in 40th anniversary screenings of Ivan Reitman’s riotous 1981 comedy. Harold Ramis, John Candy and Warren Oates also star. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Sept. 2. $15. fathomevents.com

“This Is the End”

Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán is back in business with a screening of this apocalyptic 2013 comedy starring James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Aug. 27. $28.25 and up. themontalban.com

