What’s on TV This Week: ‘CMA Summer Jam,’ Billie Eilish, Sept. 11 specials and more

SUNDAY

“Summer Under the Stars” continues with a salute to Ingrid Bergman that includes the Swedish beauty opposite Humphrey Bogart in the classic 1942 wartime romance “Casablanca.” 3 p.m. TCM

A young cheerleader soon discovers she has precious little to cheer about in the new thriller “The Wrong Cheer Captain.” With Vivica A. Fox. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The relationship-themed reality series “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” and “I Love a Mama’s Boy” return with new seasons. 8 and 10 p.m. TLC

Which witch is which? Broadway’s Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel reunite for “Wicked in Concert,” a salute to the Tony-winning musical prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are recalled in the six-part docuseries “9/11: One Day in America.” 9 p.m. National Geographic; also 9 and 9:53 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9 p.m. Wednesday

MONDAY

Lucy Lawless is back on the case in “My Life Is Murder.” Season 2 of the mystery drama will see guest spots from famous faces like “Star Trek’s” William Shatner and Lawless’ former “Xena: Warrior Princess” co-star Renee O’Connor. Anytime, Acorn TV

A matchmaker who specializes in pairing incarcerated felons with hopeless romantics on the outside plies her trade in the new docuseries “Prisoner of Love.” Anytime, Discovery+

An Indigenous artist from the Peruvian Amazon takes a deep dive into his ancestral culture in the documentary “The Song of the Butterflies” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The “pod squad”: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play a trio of mystery-solving Manhattanites/podcasters in the new comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” Anytime, Hulu

The decluttering will continue until morale improves in “Sparking Joy,” the latest reality series from professional organizer Marie Kondo. Anytime, Netflix

The puck stops here: The new documentary “Untold: Crime and Penalties” tells the tawdry tale of a minor league hockey team that became infamous for its shady business practices and on-ice brutality. Anytime, Netflix

The now-grown children of first responders and others who perished in the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon share their stories in the new documentary “Generation 9/11.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“American Pie’s” Jason Biggs puts in an appearance on the season premiere of “Celebrity Game Face” before returning to host the new game show “Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door.” Coincidence? We think not! 10 and 11 p.m. E!

WEDNESDAY

Who let the Dug out? The talkative canine from Pixar’s animated 2009 adventure “Up” takes center stage in the new series “Dug Days.” Anytime, Disney+

This isn’t his first rodeo: Real-life rancher turned social-media star Dale Brisby teaches you “How to Be a Cowboy” in this new unscripted series. Anytime, Netflix

The docuseries “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” follows the through-line from the rise of Al Qaeda to the Sept. 11 attacks to the subsequent U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. Anytime, Netflix

Stand-up guy: Legendary funnyman Richard Pryor is remembered on a new installment of the celebrity biography series “Superstar.” 10 p.m. ABC

You load 16 tons and what do you get? You get replaced by a robot or a computer program, as detailed in the new three-part documentary “Future of Work.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Is it “hot in herre” or is it just me? St. Louis rapper Nelly performs with Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line and other country stars on a new installment of the concert series “CMT Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT

Top chefs must “Raid the Fridge” to turn mystery ingredients into something palatable and plate-worthy in this new competition series. 10 p.m. Food Network

THURSDAY

Class is back in session in a new season of the campus comedy “A.P. Bio.” With Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt. Anytime, Peacock

Former teen idol Victoria Justice is drop-dead gorgeous — with the emphasis on “dead” — in the 2021 fantasy comedy “Afterlife of the Party.” Anytime, Netflix

The new LGBT-themed animated series “Q-Force” is kinda like the spy comedy “Archer” ... if Archer and his entire team were gay. With the voices of Sean Hayes and Wanda Sykes. Anytime, Netflix

Two travel vloggers are wishing they’d taken a staycation instead in the 2021 thriller “Superhost.” Anytime, Shudder

He’s a little bit country, she’s a little bit rock ’n’ roll: Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the music stars sharing a stage in Nashville in an all-new “CMA Summer Jam.” 8 p.m. ABC

You can’t afford it if you have to ask in new episodes of the real-estate series “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” 8 p.m. Bravo

The vampires strike back in a third season of the horror spoof “What We Do in the Shadows.” With Matt Berry. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX

FRIDAY

If the glass shoe fits: Pop star Camila Cabello is “Cinderella” in the 2021 musical based on the classic fairy tale. With Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and the aforementioned Idina Menzel. Anytime, Amazon Prime

The first family of TikTok branches out in the new reality series “The D’Amelio Show.” Anytime, Hulu

Pop wunderkind Billie Eilish gives a track-by-track performance of her latest album in a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in the new documentary “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.” Anytime, Disney+

He was super freaky, yeow! The new documentary “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” remembers the controversial and uncompromising R&B star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Have baton, will travel: Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of New York’s storied Metropolitan Opera, is profiled on a new “Great Performances.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Tom Hanks plays a former Confederate Army officer tasked with shepherding an orphaned girl across Texas to her surviving kinfolk in the 2020 western “News of the World.” Paul Greengrass directs. 8 p.m. HBO

Lifetime’s war on cheerleaders continues with the new thriller “Cheer for Your Life.” With Grace Patterson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Jodie Foster portrays the defense attorney for a North African man (“The Serpent’s” Tahar Rahim) being held without charge in Guantanamo Bay in the fact-based 2021 drama “The Mauritanian.” With Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley. 8 p.m. Showtime

A biologist researching bald-eagle behavior hooks up with a hunky backwoods guide in the Alaska-set TV movie “Journey of My Heart.” With Rhiannon Fish. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

