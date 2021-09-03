SoCal best bets for Labor Day weekend: John Williams at the Bowl, ‘Cinderella’ outdoors

The return of “Star Wars” composer John Williams to the Hollywood Bowl and immigration-themed opera performed from a shipping container in Santa Monica lead our short list of culture offerings this Labor Day weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“John Williams: Maestro of the Movies”

The venerable composer-conductor once again joins the Los Angeles Philharmonic for selections from his movie scores — “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” and on and on — accompanied by film clips. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $23-$237. hollywoodbowl.com

“Birds in the Moon”

The Broad Stage and Downtown Santa Monica presents outdoor performances of composer Mark Grey and librettist Júlia Canosa i Serra’s new musical fable about immigration and the search for home. With soprano Maria Elena Altany. Parking Lot 27, 5th Street and Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $25-$75. thebroadstage.org

“Queer Communion: Ron Athey”

It’s your final weekend to catch this decades-spanning survey of the influential L.A.-based performance artist and activist’s taboo-shattering career. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Ends Sunday. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Pink Martini

This eclectic ensemble known for its retro song stylings shares the stage with Pacific Symphony in a two-night stand. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $25 and up. scfta.org

“A Night With Juke Bounce Werk”

The Music Center’s “Summer SoundWaves” series wraps up with a family-friendly celebration featuring big-name DJs plus experimental electronic artist JLin and a performance by dancer King Charles’ Creation Global Crew. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20; up to four children younger than 12 free with each paying adult. musiccenter.org

“Kay Sedia in the Taco Chronicles”

The drag artist, “Chico’s Angels” costar and noted Tupperware diva graces the stage in her new one-woman show. Cavern Club Theater, Casita Del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 9 p.m. Friday; 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Sept. 11. $30, $40. kaysedia.com

“Under the Oaks”

The outdoor salon series returns with a performance by chamber ensemble Much Ado About Music. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 8 p.m. Friday. $25. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

Labor Gay Weekend

This three-day, adults-only event includes a silent disco plus nightly screenings of the new musical “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. Cinelounge Outdoors, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., adjacent parking lot, Hollywood. 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday-Monday. $25-$50; ages 18 and older only. eventbrite.com

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Learn about the history of the film and TV studio responsible for such fan favorites as the “Batman” and “Harry Potter” franchises and the sitcom “Friends” on this recently reopened behind-the-scenes tour. Warner Bros. Studio Lot, 3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays. $59, $69; advance purchase required. wbstudiotour.com

