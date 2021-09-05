What’s on TV This Week: ‘Impeachment,’ NFL kickoff, Sept. 11 specials and more

SUNDAY

An updated version of the 2002 documentary “9/11” revisits accounts of the Sept. 11 attacks as experienced by first responders at Manhattan’s World Trade Center on that dark day. 5 p.m. CNN; also Saturday

A new “CNN Special Report” breaks down the moment that President George W. Bush, visiting with Florida grade-schoolers, first learned of the attacks. 7 p.m. CNN

The new special “Lost Calls of 9/11” shares previously unheard recordings of phone calls made the morning of Sept. 11. 7 p.m. Fox News Channel; also 4 p.m. Saturday

They’ve got spirit — yes, they do! — but that’s not all they’ve got in the new thriller “Webcam Cheerleaders.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Manslaughter will out: Two brothers endeavor to escape the consequences after fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in the imported drama “Guilt” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Billions” is back with the back half of its fifth season. Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and Damian Lewis star. 9 p.m. Showtime

The animated sci-fi comedy “Rick and Morty” puts a lid on its fifth season, broh. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Adult Swim

MONDAY

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” in this one-week-only spinoff of the long-running daytime drama. Anytime, Peacock

Fast and furious females get their motors runnin’ in the spinoff racing competition “Street Outlaws: Gone Girl.” Anytime, Discovery+

Our favorite ex-royals book it out of Old Blighty in search of fairer shores in the new ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Go fly a kite” means anything but the brush-off in the new TV movie “High Flying Romance.” With Jessica Lowndes. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Host Jasmine Roth deals with more DIY disasters in a new season of “Help! I Wrecked My House.” 9 p.m. HGTV

The anthology series “POV Shorts” returns with a trio of intimate short-form documentaries. 10 p.m. KOCE

“Robot Chicken” is back with more stop-motion-animated shenanigans. Midnight, Adult Swim

TUESDAY

“Kid Cosmic” suits up for a second season of this animated series from the creator of “The Powerpuff Girls.” Anytime, Netflix

Tennis great Mardy Fish shares his struggles with anxiety disorder in the new sports doc “Untold: Breaking Point.” Anytime, Netflix

There are three sides to every story, in the Bermuda Triangle anyway, in the return of “History’s Greatest Mysteries.” 8 p.m. History Channel

They’re still taking the bitter with the sweet in a sixth season of the Louisiana-set family drama “Queen Sugar.” With Rutina Wesley. 8 p.m. OWN

“Frontline” traces the fault lines in our nation’s divided political landscape back two decades to the Sept. 11 attacks in “America After 9/11.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Clive Owen is President Bill Clinton — depending upon what the meaning of the word “is” is — in the new limited series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” With Edie Falco. 10 p.m. FX

“Cities of the Underworld” sends intrepid host Don Wildman on a subterranean tour of ancient Mayan ruins in the season premiere. 10 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

What goes around comes around in new episodes of social media-inspired reality competition “The Circle.” Anytime, Netflix

What if “Doogie Howser, M.D.” had been a young Hawaiian girl instead of Neil Patrick Harris? Find out in the new reboot “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Anytime, Disney+

They hip-hop and they don’t stop in a second season of the bio-drama “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” Anytime, Hulu

The new documentary “Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11” shares eyewitness accounts recorded in a video booth in the months following the Sept. 11 attacks. 7 p.m. MSNBC

Aspiring young performers from all around SoCal are celebrated in “The Music Center’s 33rd Spotlight Grand Finale” on a new “Southland Sessions.” Josh Groban hosts. 8 p.m. KCET; also 7 p.m. Saturday, KOCE

Yards front and back are getting spruced up — to the max! — in the new renovation spinoff “Curb Appeal Xtreme.” 8 p.m. HGTV

Female survivors and first-responders recall their experiences on that fateful day 20 years ago in “Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts.” 9 p.m. ABC

THURSDAY

The new documentary “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” recalls the mutual admiration shared by the civil rights leader and the boxing legend. Anytime, Netflix

Why did “Frogger” cross the road? To get turned into a real-life obstacle course in this new series based on the classic arcade game. Anytime, Peacock

“Daredevil’s” Charlie Cox gets his Irish up in the Dublin-set crime drama “Kin.” With “Game of Thrones’” Aidan Gillen and Ciarán Hinds. Anytime, AMC+

Young culinary talents pair up with parental units in the new franchise entry “Top Chef Family Style.” Anytime, Peacock

Reigning Super Bowl champs Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Dallas Cowboys to kick off a new season of “NFL Football.” 5:20 p.m. NBC

Zoë Chao and “American Horror Story’s” Finn Wittrock are strangers in the night, exchanging glances, in the fantastical 2021 comedy-drama “Long Weekend.” 9 p.m. Starz

“One Tree Hill’s” Hilarie Burton Morgan visits small towns across the country for the new series “True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here.” 10 p.m. Sundance TV; also AMC+

FRIDAY

Stranded at a tiny Canadian airport on Sept. 11, travelers from around the world make unexpected connections in the fact-based Broadway musical “Come From Away.” Anytime, Apple TV+

“Kate” is a hit woman with just hours to live and a huge score to settle in this Tokyo-set 2021 action thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson. Anytime, Netflix

“Lucifer” returns for its 666th and final — sorry, that’s sixth and final — season. Tom Ellis stars. Anytime, Netflix

A young woman (Annabelle Wallis) is tormented by gruesome visions in the 2021 terror tale “Malignant” from “Saw” co-creator James Wan. Anytime, HBO Max

“The Voyeurs” are watching and they like what they see in this steamy 2021 thriller set in Manhattan. “Euphoria’s” Sydney Sweeney stars. Anytime, Amazon Prime

The tragedy of Sept. 11 is also remembered in “9/11: The Legacy,” “Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center” and “The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11.” 7 and 8 p.m. History Channel; 8 p.m. CBS

How blue can you get? “The Smurfs” are back in a new computer-animated reboot of the 1980s-era kids’ cartoon series. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

“Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report” examines the current situation on the ground in Afghanistan, while the documentary “Detainee 001” investigates so-called “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh. 8 and 9 p.m. Showtime

The laughs are on her: “Ilana Glazer Presents Comedy on Earth: NYC 2020-2021” is a new stand-up showcase curated by the “Broad City” co-star. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

New York’s Metropolitan Opera marks Sept. 11 with a presentation of Verdi’s Requiem on a special “Great Performances.” Ballet star Misty Copeland hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE

Other Sept. 11 offerings include the special “Surviving 9/11” and the companion specials “9/11: Four Flights” and “9/11: I Was There.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel; 8 and 10 p.m. History Channel

Country music’s Lauren Alaina cooks up a little “Roadhouse Romance” in this new TV movie. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel