Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

The ultimate film lovers’ guide to the new Academy Museum

The glass dome of the new Academy Museum terrace appears in silhouette against the setting sun.
(Myung J. Chung / Los Angeles Times)
Share
1

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens Sept. 30 with Dorothy’s ruby slippers, Bruce the shark from “Jaws,” R2-D2, a deep dive into Spike Lee’s inspirations and so much more celebrating the art and craft of moviemaking. Join us for a sneak peek: Dozens of articles will preview L.A.'s newest landmark, which is shaping up to be a Hollywood hit. Check back daily to see our latest interviews, features and news.

The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with traffic passing by on Fairfax Avenue.

Entertainment & Arts

L.A.’s new film museum was plagued by delays. Why that turned out to be a very good thing

If the Academy Museum had miraculously hit its original 2017 opening date, it would have been a far less interesting or important place.

The curatorial team at the Academy Museum, photographed on the glass-domed terrace looking out toward the Hollywood Hills.

Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood ignored women. Academy Museum’s female curators aren’t making the same mistake

A curatorial team of mostly women has surfaced the intriguing back stories and undertold contributions of women in filmmaking.
Scarlet red seats in David Geffen Theater at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Entertainment & Arts

The Academy Museum’s quest for the perfect movie theater seat

The art and science behind the design of the Academy Museum’s new theater seats — and tips for the best seat in the house.
Jacqueline Stewart is the Chief Artistic and Programming Officer at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum.

Movies

Make film history more inclusive. That’s Jacqueline Stewart’s mandate at Academy Museum

As the Academy Museum’s chief artistic officer, Jacqueline Stewart will be in charge of screenings and events, giving the past relevance in the present.
Illustration of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Entertainment & Arts

What is L.A.’s most beloved landmark? We put it to a vote

How does Renzo Piano’s new Academy Museum rank against other L.A. landmarks like the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory or even Randy’s Donuts?

Window washers Mario Guzman, left, and Jesus Garcia, right, clean the dome of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Entertainment & Arts

How do you clean an 11-story-high glass dome? Academy Museum crew shares its secrets

At the soon-to-open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, specialized crews make like Spider-Man to clean 1,500 glass panels high in the sky.

Patricia Cardoso, director of "Real Women Have Curves"

Entertainment & Arts

Patricia Cardoso’s ‘Real Women Have Curves’ was landmark Latina cinema, but Hollywood shut her out. Until now

The director couldn’t land work despite the 2002 success of “Real Women.” Now Patricia Cardoso gets long-overdue recognition at the Academy Museum.

Earthquake safety Base-Isolators supporting the dome at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Entertainment & Arts

What prevents the Academy Museum from falling in a quake? The answer is hidden in plain view

Base isolators, which steady a building in earthquakes, typically are hidden from view. But Academy Museum architect Renzo Piano left them for all to see.

Share
Entertainment & ArtsMovies