The ultimate film lovers’ guide to the new Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens Sept. 30 with Dorothy's ruby slippers, Bruce the shark from "Jaws," R2-D2, a deep dive into Spike Lee's inspirations and so much more celebrating the art and craft of moviemaking.
L.A.’s new film museum was plagued by delays. Why that turned out to be a very good thing
If the Academy Museum had miraculously hit its original 2017 opening date, it would have been a far less interesting or important place.
Hollywood ignored women. Academy Museum’s female curators aren’t making the same mistake
A curatorial team of mostly women has surfaced the intriguing back stories and undertold contributions of women in filmmaking.
The art and science behind the design of the Academy Museum’s new theater seats — and tips for the best seat in the house.
As the Academy Museum’s chief artistic officer, Jacqueline Stewart will be in charge of screenings and events, giving the past relevance in the present.
How does Renzo Piano’s new Academy Museum rank against other L.A. landmarks like the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory or even Randy’s Donuts?
How do you clean an 11-story-high glass dome? Academy Museum crew shares its secrets
At the soon-to-open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, specialized crews make like Spider-Man to clean 1,500 glass panels high in the sky.
Patricia Cardoso’s ‘Real Women Have Curves’ was landmark Latina cinema, but Hollywood shut her out. Until now
The director couldn’t land work despite the 2002 success of “Real Women.” Now Patricia Cardoso gets long-overdue recognition at the Academy Museum.
What prevents the Academy Museum from falling in a quake? The answer is hidden in plain view
Base isolators, which steady a building in earthquakes, typically are hidden from view. But Academy Museum architect Renzo Piano left them for all to see.