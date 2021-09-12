What’s on TV This Week: Justin Bieber, Clint Eastwood, ‘Scenes From a Marriage’
SUNDAY
“60 Minutes” takes a licking and keeps on ticking as the venerable newsmagazine clocks in for its 54th season. 7 p.m. CBS
Barbara Kopple’s 2019 documentary “Desert One” details the ill-fated 1980 mission to rescue U.S. citizens being held hostage in Iran. 8 p.m. History Channel
He’ll get your coffee order wrong and that’s just for starters in the new thriller “Psycho Intern.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Belieb it or not, Justin Bieber is among the stars slated to perform at the “2021 MTV Video Music Awards,” a.k.a. the VMAs. 8 p.m. MTV; also the CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount, TV Land, VH1
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are headed toward unhappily ever after in a new adaptation of legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage.” 9 p.m. HBO
There’s been a murder in a small Pennsylvania town and it’s up to Jeff Daniels — not Kate Winslet — to solve it in the new mystery drama “American Rust.” 10 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
A woman tries to move on with her life following a personal loss in the darkly comic drama “Finding Alice.” With Keeley Hawes. Anytime, Acorn TV
It’s a woman’s, woman’s world in the new post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama “Y: The Last Man.” With Diane Lane. Anytime, FX on Hulu
Ellen DeGeneres gets animated, and age-regressed, in the new kids’ show “Little Ellen.” Anytime, HBO Max
“2021 Met Gala: Live from E!” follows the famous faces and the fashions at this year’s edition of the star-studded annual event in NYC. 5:30 p.m. E!
A new champion is crowned as the finals wrap up in Las Vegas on “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC
The Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition “Hell’s Kitchen” puts a lid on its 20th season. 8 p.m. Fox
Here comes the judge: Sandra Day O’Connor’s ascension to the U.S. Supreme Court is charted on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Halloween Baking Championship” is back and — checks calendar — it’s not even October yet. 9 p.m. Food Network
The misadventures of a 30-something former convict (Daisy Haggard) continue in a second season of “Back to Life.” 10 p.m. Showtime
The veteran comic who once filled Johnny Carson’s shoes tries Groucho’s on for size in the game-show reboot “You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.” 11 and 11:30 p.m. KTTV; also Tuesday-Friday
TUESDAY
Round, round, get around, they get around in a fifth season of “Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father.” Anytime Netflix
Meet the 1986 Mets in the four-part documentary “Once Upon a Time in Queens” on a new “30 for 30.” 5 and 6 p.m. ESPN; concludes Wednesday (also 9 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, 10 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN2)
“Frontline” recalls the grounding of the 737 Max jet following deadly air disasters in 2018 and 2019 in the new episode “Boeing’s Fatal Flaw.” 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
James McAvoy is making it up as he goes along in the partly-improvised 2021 missing-persons drama “My Son.” “The Crown’s” Claire Foy also stars. Anytime, Peacock
Don’t trust the witch (Krysten Ritter) in Apartment 23 in the 2021 fantasy adventure “Nightbooks” based on the children’s book. Anytime, Netflix
The fast and furious Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher is profiled in the new sports doc “Schumacher.” Anytime, Netflix
“MasterChef,” the other Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition, puts a lid on its 11th season. 8 p.m. Fox
The latest winner is revealed on the season finale of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews hosts. 9 p.m. NBC
“Nova” goes batty for your friendly neighborhood flying rodents in the new episode “Bat Superpowers.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The young Black poet who wowed the crowd at President Biden’s inauguration is interviewed in “Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough With Robin Roberts — A Special Edition of 20/20.” 10 p.m. ABC
THURSDAY
The clues are everywhere in “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol,” a new mystery drama based on the author’s 2009 follow-up to “The Da Vinci Code.” Anytime, Peacock
By the power of Grayskull! A 1980s-era kids’ cartoon is reborn in the new reboot “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.” Anytime, Netflix
An ex-pat Aussie who trains horses for Hollywood movies shares his love of classic westerns in the new documentary “My Heroes Were Cowboys.” Anytime, Netflix
Hot-button issues played for laughs? That’s the premise of “The Premise,” a new starred-studded anthology series from “The Office’s” B.J. Novak. Anytime, FX on Hulu
The portions are small — so very small — in the new culinary competition “Tiny Food Fight.” Anytime, Discovery+
And now their watch is ended: After eight seasons, the Andy Samberg cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” calls it a day. 8 p.m. NBC
The first responders of “Tacoma FD” answer the call in new episodes of this workplace comedy. 10 p.m. truTV
FRIDAY
She loves beer, da Bears and her nerdy nephew in the new off-color animated sitcom “Chicago Party Aunt.” Anytime, Netflix
Clint Eastwood directs and stars as a long-in-the-tooth former rodeo rider in the 2021 western drama “Cry Macho.” Anytime, HBO Max
A British teen has drag-queen dreams in a 2021 film adaptation of the hit West End musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
Rise and shine! It’s time for a second season of “The Morning Show.” With Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. Anytime, Apple TV+
Class is back in session for a third season of the comedy series “Sex Education.” With Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson. Anytime, Netflix
Till death to us part? Eh, not so much, in a 2020 adaption of the Noël Coward fantasy comedy “Blithe Spirit.” With Dan Stevens and Judi Dench. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
An aspiring ballerina slips into “The Red Shoes” in British choreographer Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed stage adaptation of the 1948 fantasy drama on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A popular radio personality gives it to you straight in his new late-night series “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
A racist suburbanite named — what else? — “Karen” rolls out the unwelcome wagon for her new Black neighbors in this 2021 thriller. With Taryn Manning. 10 p.m. BET
Were the inventors of the e-cigarette just blowing smoke? Find out in “Move Fast and Vape Things” on a new “The New York Times Presents.” 10 p.m. FX
SATURDAY
All the hardware that won’t be handed out at next Sunday’s ceremony gets handed out at the pre-taped “2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.” 8 p.m. FXX
There’s a new kid in town and her life’s already in jeopardy in the new thriller “Imperfect High.” With Sherri Shepherd. 8 p.m. Lifetime
An aspiring sommelier hooks up with a hunky vintner in the new TV movie “Raise a Glass to Love.” With Broadway’s Laura Osnes. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
