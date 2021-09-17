Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Blue Velvet,’ ‘Last Temptation’ and more
“The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez”
The Autry’s “What Is a Western?” series continues with this fact-based 1982 drama starring Edward James Olmos as a Mexican American farmer who accidentally kills a law-enforcement official in turn-of-the-last-century Texas. The Times’ Gustavo Arellano introduces the film; a Q&A with producer Moctesuma Esparza follows. Presented in 35 mm. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org
“The Black Pirate”
Douglas Fairbanks stars in this thrilling 1926 silent-era swashbuckler presented with live organ accompaniment. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $20. oldtownmusichall.org
“Blue Velvet”
Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Dean Stockwell and Laura Dern star in 35th anniversary screenings of David Lynch’s ravishing, nightmarish 1986 neo-noir fable about dark doings in small-town America. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-19. $10.50. thefridacinema.org
“Citizen Kane”
Orson Welles directs and stars as megalomaniacal media mogul Charles Foster Kane in 80th anniversary screenings of this mythic 1941 black-and-white drama co-written by Welles and Herman J. Mankiewicz. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $15. fathomevents.com
The Found Footage Festival
This touring celebration of weird and wacky clips culled from VHS tapes discovered at thrift stores, estate sales, etc., returns with a brand new show. The Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave. 56, Highland Park. 9 p.m. Sept. 18. $18. foundfootagefest.com
“The General” with “Supercop”
Hold onto your hats. This double bill pairs Buster Keaton’s stunt-filled 1926 silent comedy about an engineer trying to retrieve his stolen train with Jackie Chan’s stunt-filled 1993 action comedy set in Hong Kong. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com
“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert”
The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performs Nicholas Hooper’s score to accompany a screening of this 2009 entry in the fantasy-film franchise based on the J.K. Rowling novels. Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Rickman star. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. $23-$224. hollywoodbowl.com
Hola Mexico Film Festival
This showcase for feature films from our neighbor to the south returns for its 13th year. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. and Regal Cinemas LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Various showtimes, Sept. 17-25. $13-$50; passes, $220. holamexicoff.com
HollyShorts Film Festival
This showcase for Oscar-qualifying short films from around the world is back with a hybrid in-person/online format. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; other area venues. Various showtimes, Sept. 23-Oct. 1. Check website for prices. hollyshorts.com
Karrabing Film Collective
The struggles of Australia’s Indigenous inhabitants are examined in a series of intimately personal experimental films that can be viewed in-person or online. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22; also Oct. 27, Nov. 22. $3, $5. redcat.org
“The Last Temptation of Christ”
Willem Dafoe is the man from Galilee in director Martin Scorsese and screenwriter Paul Schrader’s powerful 1988 adaptation of Nikos Kazantzakis’ controversial novel. Harvey Keitel, Barbara Hershey and David Bowie also star, and Peter Gabriel supplies the haunting score. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Sept. 18. $16, $19. secretmovieclub.com
Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
This showcase for feature films, documentaries and Oscar-qualifying shorts also returns as a hybrid event. Regal Cinemas LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.; Aratani Theatre, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A.; Japanese American National Museum, 111 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Various showtimes, Sept. 23-Oct. 2. $15, $20; some free and pay-what-you-can programs. festival.vcmedia.org
“Monsters, Inc.”
John Goodman and Billy Crystal lend their voices to Pixar’s 2001 animated comedy about the things that go bump in the night. Street Food Cinema, Verdugo Park, 1621 Cañada Blvd., Glendale. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18. $6-$23; ages 5 and younger, free; advance purchase recommended. streetfoodcinema.com
“The Night of the Hunter”
Robert Mitchum plays a deranged preacher with money and murder on his mind in director Charles Laughton’s dark, visually stunning 1955 fable. Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish also star. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com
“The Taking of Pelham One Two Three”
Criminals hijack a New York City subway train and hold its passengers for a million-dollar ransom in director Joseph Sargent’s crackerjack 1974 thriller starring Walter Matthau and Robert Shaw. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. $10 p.m. Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Sept. 23. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com
“The Wicker Man” and “The Wicker Man”
A monthlong series pairing classic films with their remakes continues and includes Robin Hardy’s unnerving 1973 horror fable starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee with Neil LaBute’s laughable 2006 version of same starring Nicolas Cage. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $12; advance purchase required. Studios.wearebraindead.com
