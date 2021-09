After more than a year of isolation and cancelled award shows, hundreds of stars hit the red carpet for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. Times photojournalist Al Seib takes you on the ground and behind the curtain of television’s most glamorous night.

More coverage of the Emmys here.

Showrunner Jen Statsky, left, actress Jean Smart, showrunners Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs on Sunday with their Emmy awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A selfie on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hannah Waddingham with her Emmy on Sunday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Billy Porter kisses Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet Sunday at the 2021 Emmy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

RuPaul and Symone, winners for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Marielle Heller and Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet Sunday for the 2021 Emmy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Sudeikis with his award Sunday at the 2021 Emmy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Yara Shahidi arrives on the Emmys red carpet Sunday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

“Hamilton” director Thomas Kail and actor Jonathan Groff at the Emmys on Sunday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis on the 2021 Emmys red carpet Sunday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Billy Porter smiles as he walks the Emmys red carpet Sunday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)