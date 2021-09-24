Classic movies in SoCal: ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘The Outsiders,’ Beyond Fest and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“Battleship Potemkin”

A monthlong series spotlighting classic Soviet-era films continues with Sergei Eisenstein’s revolutionary 1925 silent drama about a mutiny that helps spark a revolution. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

Beyond Fest 2021

This sprawling, multi-venue celebration of horror, sci-fi, fantasy and other genre films is back with a big batch of movie premieres plus classic flicks and cult favorites. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood; Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Various showtimes, Sept. 29 through Oct. 11. Various prices, including several free screenings (RSVP required). Details at beyondfest.com

“Cape Fear” and “Cape Fear”

A monthlong series pairing classic films with their remakes continues and includes J. Lee Thompson’s 1962 thriller starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum followed by Martin Scorsese’s terrifying 1991 version with Nick Nolte and Robert De Niro. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 26. $12 each; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Carrie”

Hell hath no fury like a shy outcast (Sissy Spacek) bullied by her classmates and tormented by her religious-fanatic mother in 45th anniversary screenings of Brian De Palma’s bloody 1976 supernatural thriller based on the Stephen King novel. With John Travolta. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Sept. 29. $15. fathomevents.com

“Casablanca”

Humphrey Bogart plays the cynical nightclub owner Rick and Ingrid Bergman is the woman who broke his heart in this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue directed by Michael Curtiz. Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $28.25, $56.50. themontalban.com

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival

This three-day event showcases features, documentaries and short films by women filmmakers. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Various showtimes, Sept. 24-26. $10-$65; passes, $30-$95. cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com

“The Conformist”

When fascism rears its ugly head in 1920s Italy, a troubled young man falls right in line in a one-night-only screening of Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1970 political thriller. With Jean-Louis Trintignant. In Italian, French and English with English subtitles. Laemmle Anniversary Classics, Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 7 p.m. Sept. 29. $12.50. laemmle.com

“The Day of the Locust”

Take a trip through the dark side of 1930s Tinseltown in director John Schlesinger’s lavish 1975 adaptation of the classic Nathanael West novel. With Donald Sutherland, Karen Black, Burgess Meredith and Jackie Earle Haley. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29. $12. thenewbev.com

Disney’s “Fantasia”

A performance by Pacific Symphony’s Chamber Ensemble precedes an outdoor screening of the classical music-infused 1940 animated film. Plaza Calle Cuatro, 325 E. 4th St, Santa Ana. Concert: 7 p.m. Sept. 25; screening, 8 p.m. Free. thefridacinema.org

“The Mark of Zorro”

Retroformat Silent Films presents an online screening of this silent 1920 swashbuckler starring Douglas Fairbanks. Presented with piano accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; available to stream for 30 days. Free. youtube.com

National Silent Movie Day: Harold Lloyd

The UCLA Film & Television Archive marks the occasion with a virtual screening of three films starring the legendary silent-era comedian. Musical accompaniment provided by Cliff Retallick. Virtual Screening Room, 4 p.m. Sept. 29; available through Oct. 13. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

“The Outsiders: The Complete Novel”

New 4K restoration — with added footage — of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 adaptation of the classic S.E. Hinton coming-of-age novel about teens from the wrong side of the tracks in 1960s Tulsa, Okla. With C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane. Various theaters, prices and showtimes, now through Sept. 29. cinepolisusa.com, drafthouse.com, fandango.com, harkins.com, hollywoodlegiontheater.com, regmovies.com, showtimes.com

“Rear Window” with “Vertigo”

This double bill of Alfred Hitchcock classics pairs the director’s 1954 suspense thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly with the 1958 mystery drama starring Stewart and Kim Novak. Presented in 35 millimeter film. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 25. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

The Snyderverse

An all-day marathon of superhero films set in the DC Extended Universe kicks off with Zack Snyder’s 2012 Superman origin story “Man of Steel” starring Henry Cavill and concludes with an outdoor screening of the 2021 “Snyder cut” of the director’s 2017 team-up “Justice League” starring Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot. Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 8 and 10:30 a.m., 1:10, 3:20, 5:50 and 7:50 p.m. Sept. 26. $10 each. arenascreen.com

“The Witches”

Anjelica Huston will put a spell on you in Nicolas Roeg’s dark 1990 fantasy tale based on the Roald Dahl children’s book. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“The Wizard of Oz”

Judy Garland isn’t in Kansas anymore in this beloved 1939 musical fantasy based on the writings of L. Frank Baum. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 25-26. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org