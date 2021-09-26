Entertainment & Arts

Academy Museum gala: Regina King, Cher, Lady Gaga lead celeb parade on green carpet

Jennifer Hudson, Cher, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodfrigo and Regina King
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
Christi Carras
And the Oscar for the starriest red-carpet event — well, in this case it was green — since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic goes to ... the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Hollywood’s hottest actors, musicians, filmmakers, models and other entertainment luminaries came out in droves Saturday evening for the grand unveiling of the film academy’s long-anticipated museum of movie memorabilia, at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

The cinematic collection of exhibits — comprising thousands of souvenirs from the sets of iconic productions such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Alien,” “Star Wars” and “Psycho” — opens to the public Thursday.

Originally slated for completion four years ago, the new destination for cinephiles has been significantly delayed in its debut by key staffing changes and, of course, the ongoing public health crisis.

Fittingly, the museum contains an opulent shrine to the Academy Awards, complete with real Oscar statuettes and an interactive space where visitors can record their own acceptance speeches.

Among the celebrities who graced the opening gala’s green carpet this weekend in glamorous style were Halle Berry, Mj Rodriguez, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, Regina King, Sophia Loren, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Rodrigo.

Here’s a sampling of the arrivals, captured by Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin.

A woman in a black gown posing on a green carpet
Singer and actor Olivia Rodrigo at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a white dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Laverne Cox at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a patterned black tuxedo and bow tie posing on a green carpet
Fashion designer Jeremy Scott at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A family of four posing in black formal attire on a green carpet
Filmmaker Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee, center, with daughter Satchel, left, and son Jackson at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a gold dress posing on a green carpet
Model Adriana Lima at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a floral dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Meg Ryan at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress and a man in a black tuxedo posing on a green carpet
Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a black suit and a woman in a red dress posing on a green carpet
Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman posing in a black dress on a green carpet
Actor Gabrielle Union-Wade at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in an orange, floral dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Nicole Kidman at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a silver dress and black pants posing with a cane on a green carpet
Actor Selma Blair at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a red dress and a man in a black suit posing on a green carpet
Writer-producer Emily V. Gordon and actor-producer Kumail Nanjiani at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Halle Berry at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man smiling in a black suit on a green carpet
Actor Darren Criss at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black sequined dress next to a woman in a beige pantsuit on the green carpet
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A man in a black tuxedo and bow tie posing on a green carpet
Director J.J. Abrams at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman pointing in a black shirt and white pants on a green carpet
Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black suit and a man in a black tuxedo posing on a green carpet
Actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black, button-down shirt and pink skirt posing on a green carpet
Director Chloé Zhao at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a white dress posing on a green carpet
Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a patterned, black jumpsuit posing on a green carpet
Actor Angela Bassett at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Two women posing in black dresses on a green carpet
Actor Laura Dern, right, and her daughter Jaya at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a silver, fringe dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Regina Hall at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a silver suit posing on a green carpet
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a green dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Ariana DeBose at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a patterned dress and a man in a black suit and tie posing on a green carpet
Theater director Sophie Hunter and actor Benedict Cumberbatch at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a plaid, blue tuxedo and a woman in a white dress posing on a green carpet
Gala co-chair and producer Jason Blum and writer Lauren Schuker Blum at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a blue shirt and black miniskirt posing on a green carpet
Actor Kate Hudson at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a black tuxedo posing on a green carpet
Fashion designer Zac Posen at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman posing in a patterned, black dress on a green carpet
Director and gala co-chair Ava DuVernay at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black, button-down jacket and lace pants posing on a green carpet
Actor and dancer Jenna Dewan at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a navy blue suit posing on a green carpet
Actor and director Regina King at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a red dress posing on a green carpet
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a sparkly gold dress posing on a green carpet
Model Kaia Gerber at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a black suit posing on a green carpet
Actor Jon Bernthal at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Eva Longoria at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a sparkly blue dress posing on the green carpet
Jennifer Hudson on the green carpet at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Anna Kendrick at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Michelle Rodriguez at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a black suit and a woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Basketball player Dwyane Wade and actor Gabrielle Union-Wade at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Skier Lindsey Vonn at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black-and-white hat, jacket and cheetah-print pants and a man in a black suit posing on a green carpet
Singer-actor Cher and fashion designer Bob Mackie at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a black suit and a woman in a sparkly gown posing on the green carpet
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on the green carpet at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a patterned, black dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Jurnee Smollett at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a silver dress posing on a green carpet
Actor-singer Mj Rodriguez at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a gold dress waving on a green carpet
Actor Sophia Loren at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a sparkly blue dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Issa Rae at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a feathery white dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Tessa Thompson at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a yellow dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Thuso Mbedu at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black dress posing on a green carpet
Actor Billie Lourd at the Academy Museum’s opening gala in L.A. on Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

