Here is the 2021 Tony Awards winners list

Alanis Morrissette and Diablo Cody’s “Jagged Little Pill” head into the 74th Tony Awards on Sunday with a leading 15 nominations, followed by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (14 nominations), “Slave Play” (12) and “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” (12).

Audra McDonald is hosting a two-hour awards ceremony streaming on Paramount+, which is followed by Leslie Odom Jr. hosting “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” — a two-hour live concert event featuring Broadway entertainers on CBS. The three top awards — best play, best play revival and best musical — will end the event, staged at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Winners for the 2020 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will be announced below as they are given.

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

¤ WINNER: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

¤ WINNER: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

¤ Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

¤ Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

¤ Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

¤ Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

¤ WINNER: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Sean Allan Krill, vJagged Little Pill”

¤ Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

¤ WINNER: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

¤ James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

¤ John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

¤ Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best play

¤ “Grand Horizons”

¤ “The Inheritance”

¤ “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ “Slave Play”

¤ “The Sound Inside”

Best musical

¤ “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best revival of a play

¤ “Betrayal”

¤ “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

¤ “A Soldier’s Play”

Best book of a musical

¤ “Jagged Little Pill” — Diablo Cody

¤ “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — John Logan

¤ “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” — Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater

¤ “A Christmas Carol” — music: Christopher Nightingale

¤ “The Inheritance” — music: Paul Englishby

¤ “The Rose Tattoo” — music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

¤ “Slave Play” — music: Lindsay Jones

¤ “The Sound Inside” — music: Daniel Kluger

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

¤ Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

¤ Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

¤ Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

¤ Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

¤ Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

¤ Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

¤ Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

¤ Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

¤ Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

¤ Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best scenic design of a play

¤ Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

¤ Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

¤ Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

¤ Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best scenic design of a musical

¤ Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best costume design of a play

¤ Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

¤ Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

¤ Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

¤ Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best costume design of a musical

¤ Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Mark Thompson, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

¤ Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best lighting design of a play

¤ Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

¤ Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

¤ Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

¤ Allen Lee Hughes,” A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best lighting design of a musical

¤ Bruno Poet, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

¤ Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best sound design of a play

¤ Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

¤ Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

¤ Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

¤ Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best sound design of a musical

¤ Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Nevin Steinberg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best direction of a play

¤ David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

¤ Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

¤ Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

¤ Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best direction of a musical

¤ Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

¤ Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best choreography

¤ Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Anthony Van Laast, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best orchestrations

¤ Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Justin Levine, with Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Ethan Popp, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater

¤ Graciela Daniele (read our profile of Daniele here)

Special Tony Awards

¤ The Broadway Advocacy Coalition

¤ David Byrne’s “American Utopia”

¤ Freestyle Love Supreme

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

¤ Julie Halston

Tony honors for excellence in the theater

¤ Fred Gallo

¤ Irene Gandy

¤ Beverly Jenkins

¤ New Federal Theatre, Woodie King Jr., founder

