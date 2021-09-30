Visiting the Academy Museum? Your guide for what to see, eat and experience

Originally set to open in 2017, the long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures finally makes its public debut Thursday.

And the wait turned out to be a good thing, writes The Times’ Mary McNamara.

The years of delay coincided with so much revelation, outrage, admission and change within the film academy and the cinematic world.

If the museum had miraculously hit its original opening date, it would have been a far less interesting or important place. So much has happened since: In 2017, the academy ousted Harvey Weinstein; in 2020, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” swept the Oscars; in 2021, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” won best picture and Zhao became the second woman to win an Oscar for directing.

Here’s a guide to take in the best that the museum has to offer and our tips to make a full day of the experience.