Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Joker,’ ‘The Witch,’ ‘Dracula,’ ‘Scream’ and more

“Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein”

... and Dracula and the Wolfman as well in the duo’s classic 1948 horror comedy. Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney Jr. also star. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 3. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

Beyond Fest 2021

This sprawling, multi-venue celebration of horror, sci-fi, fantasy and other genre films is back with a big batch of movie premieres plus classic flicks and cult favorites. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood; Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Various showtimes, through Oct. 11. Various prices, including several free screenings (RSVP required). Details at beyondfest.com

“The Blair Witch Project”

The woods are lovely, dark and deep — and haunted — in this low-budget 1999 chiller, the mother of all found-footage horror flicks. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 3. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Dracula” with “Frankenstein”

Double bill pairs two all-time classic Universal horror films: Tod Browning’s 1931 adaptation of Bram Stoker’s fable about a Transylvanian vampire in London and James Whale’s 1931 adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel about a man-made monster. Bela Lugosi stars in the former, Boris Karloff in the latter. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 1 p.m. Oct. 3. $14, $17. fathomevents.com

“Haxan” and “The Witch”

Double bill pairs the documentary-style 1922 silent movie about the history of witchcraft in Europe with Robert Eggers’ 2015 supernatural thriller set in the wilds of 17th century New England and starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:45 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7. $16, $28. secretmovieclub.com

“Hester Street”

New 4K restoration of Joan Micklin Silver’s 1975 historical drama about the lives of Jewish immigrants in late 19th century New York City. With Carol Kane, Steven Keats and Doris Roberts. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 4-7; 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3. $9, $12. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

“Hocus Pocus”

Which witch is which? Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star in this fantasy comedy, a 1993 box-office bomb that became a cult classic. Directed by Kenny Ortega. The El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7 and 9:55 p.m. Oct. 1-2; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 3-7. $12, $15. (800) DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

“Joker”

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix stars in Todd Phillips’ dark 2019 drama that reimagines the origins of Batman’s archnemesis. With Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz. Screening as part of the film series “Sound Off: A Celebration of Women Composers.” Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

“Phantom of the Paradise” with “Suspiria”

Double bill pairs Brian De Palma’s rock-inspired 1974 revamp of “Phantom of the Opera” with Dario Argento’s stylish 1977 fable about dark doings at an elite ballet academy. Presented in 35 mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5-7. $12; advance tickets are sold out, but a limited number of tickets will be available at the door before each screening. thenewbev.com

“Runaway Train”

Jon Voight and Eric Roberts star in Andrei Konchalovsky’s gripping 1985 thriller about two escaped convicts barreling through a frozen Alaskan landscape on a locomotive bound for disaster. With Rebecca De Mornay. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. Oct. 1. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Scream”

They’ve got their whole lives ahead of them — not! — in Wes Craven’s meta 1996 slasher flick about small-town teens tormented by a masked killer. With Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Drew Barrymore. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2. $17.55-$26; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Shining”

All work and no play makes Jack Nicholson go absolutely bonkers in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 thriller based on the Stephen King terror tale set at an isolated hotel in the Rockies. With Shelley Duvall and Scatman Crothers. Drive-In at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 7 p.m. Oct. 2 $25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Spirited Away”

20th anniversary screenings of Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning 2001 animated fantasy tale about a young girl magically transported to the spirit world. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). Dubbed in English: 3 p.m. Oct. 3, 7 p.m. Oct. 6; in Japanese with English subtitles: 7 p.m. Oct. 4. $15. fathomevents.com

“The Winning of Barbara Worth”

The silent-film series “The Silent Treatment” returns with this epic 1926 drama starring Ronald Colman, Vilma Banky and a fresh-faced Gary Cooper. Presented in 35 mm with live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org