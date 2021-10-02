The newest L.A. and O.C. museum exhibitions to see in October

A salute to “Star Trek” at the Skirball, a “Witch Hunt” at the Hammer and ICA LA, and an exploration of the first Koreatown in America at a UC Riverside museum lead our October list of exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. The shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ newly opened shrine to all things cinema features exhibits exploring the art and craft of filmmaking, historic memorabilia including props and costumes, plus movie screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

“The Silent West”

Movie posters from the silent era will be on display beginning Oct. 9. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed at box office. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

“Witch Craft: Rethinking Power”

Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa explores the intersection of African politics and spirituality in a series of new assemblages on view Oct. 3 through Jan. 9. Also on view: “Pouya Afshar: The Charm of the Unfamiliar,” multimedia works by the animator and visual artist examining the immigrant experience (Oct. 3 through Jan. 9); “Consuelo Flores: The Roots of Our Resistance,” an altar by the L.A.-based artist dedicated to Black and Latinx communities affected by COVID-19 (Oct. 3 through Jan. 9). Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

“Spooky Science Featuring the Monster Academy”

Kid-friendly, Halloween-themed interactive exhibits and hands-on activities are available through Oct. 31. Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar; Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $13.95-$19.95; advance timed entry tickets required. discoverycube.org

“Holbein: Capturing Character in the Renaissance”

Portraits of royals, courtiers, scholars and other once-prominent figures painted by German artist Hans Holbein the Younger are on display Oct. 19 through Jan. 9. Also on view: “In Focus: Protest,” photographs by Dorothea Lange, Robert Mapplethorpe and others taken in response to social upheaval in America (through Oct. 10). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

“Jack Boul: Reflections of a Post-War Europe”

Paintings by Boul, an American artist and U.S. Army veteran who was stationed at a POW camp in post-war Germany, will be on display through Nov. 30. Holocaust Museum LA, 100 The Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

Kehinde Wiley’s “A Portrait of a Young Gentleman”

Inspired by Gainsborough’s 18th century masterpiece “The Blue Boy,” this newly commissioned painting by the artist known for his portrait of President Obama (coming to LACMA in November) is on display through Jan. 3. Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

“Witch Hunt”

Co-presented by the UCLA Hammer Museum and Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, this international group exhibition of works by female artists exploring the global impact of systemic patriarchy and colonialism on women, the LGBTQ community and indigenous peoples. On view at both institutions Oct. 10 through Jan. 9. Hammer, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; closed Mondays; free; reservations required; (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu. ICA LA, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A.; open Wednesdays-Sundays; free; (213) 928-0833, theicala.org

“No Humans Involved”

Seven emerging artists and collectives explore race, gender, class and sexuality as viewed — or distorted — through the lens of Western humanism in this exhibit on view Oct. 10 through Jan. 9. Also on view: “Hammer Contemporary Collection: Brian Jungen,” an installation by the Canadian and First Nations artist interrogating depictions of the Native American experience in popular culture (through Oct. 31). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

“Pride Publics: Words and Actions”

Presented by the ONE Archives Foundation, this outdoor exhibit featuring 28 large-scale black-and-white portraits of LGBTQ trailblazers, first displayed in West Hollywood in June, moves to DTLA and is on view Oct. 9 through Oct. 24 in honor of LGBTQ History Month. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1315 N. Spring St., L.A. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free. pridepublics.onearchives.org

“Pulling the Sun Back — Xa’aa Peshii Nehiino Taame”

The cultural heritage of L.A.’s original inhabitants, the Tongva people, is celebrated in this site-specific outdoor installation created by artist Mercedes Dorame in collaboration with architectural designer Lilliana Castro. It opens on Oct. 11 — Indigenous Peoples Day — and runs through Jan. 31. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1315 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free. clockshop.org

“Andy Warhol: Selections From the Luckman Permanent Collection”

More than 70 works by the iconic Pop artist are on view through Feb. 21. Luckman Gallery, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. luckmanarts.org

“Structure”

The ways in which humans organize their inner lives as well as the outside world are explored in this group show Oct. 9 through Dec. 26. Museum of Art & History, 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

“Lightwave”

Connectivity in the era of social distancing is the theme of this outdoor, interactive light installation, on view Oct. 9 through Nov. 12. Museum of Neon Art, 216 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Available anytime (regular museum hours Fridays-Sundays). Free (regular admission: $5-$10; children 12 and younger and veterans, free). neonmona.org

“Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds”

This special exhibit featuring props, models and costumes from the long-running science fiction franchise is on view Oct. 7 thorough Feb. 20. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advanced timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

“Tricksters & Transformation”

Works by textile artists exploring the theme of change, on view through Oct. 10. Textile Arts L.A., Helms Design Center, 8745 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City. Open Thursday-Sundays. textileartsla.org

“Fowler in Focus: Communication Systems in a Global Context”

This exhibit exploring written and visual communication from the dawn of history to the present day is on view Oct. 24 through Feb. 27. . UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

“Art Ascending: Fall Art Show 2021”

Works by Karen Amy Finkel Fishof, Merissa Mann, L. Aviva Diamond and Robin Comanor are featured in separate exhibits on view Oct. 21 through Dec. 27. Dortort Center for Creativity in the Arts at UCLA Hillel, 574 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Open Mondays-Fridays. Free. uclahillel.org

“Pachappa Camp: The First Koreatown in America”

The brief history of this early 20th century community of Korean American agricultural workers and their families is recalled via photographs, maps, documents and other ephemera in this exhibit on view Oct. 9 though Jan. 9. Also on view: “Brandon Lattu: Empirical, Textural, Contextual,” the first U.S. survey of works by the photographer and visual artist (Oct. 9 though Jan. 9). UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. ucrarts.ucr.edu

“Crossroads: Exploring the Silk Road”

Opening Oct. 22, this new, interactive permanent exhibit teaches visitors about the centuries of cultural exchange sparked by the movement of travelers and goods along the ancient trade route. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Golden Hour: California Photography From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art”

The Vincent Price Art Museum reopens with this touring exhibit of works by more than 70 artists and photography collectives, on view Oct. 16 through Feb. 5. VPAM, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Ongoing

“Nicole Seisler: Holding Patterns”

Works by the L.A. ceramicist will be on view through Dec. 19. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $5, $7; 12 and younger, free. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

“Kim Abeles: Smog Collectors, 1987-2020”

This decades-spanning survey of the L.A. artist’s mixed-media works demonstrating the effects of air pollution will be on view through Dec. 18. Begovich Gallery, Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd. Closed Fridays and Sundays. Free. fullerton.edu

“Alison Saar: Of Aether and Earthe”

This large survey of the acclaimed artist’s works is spread over two venues. Through Dec. 19 at the Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont; open Tuesdays-Saturdays; free; reservations required; pomona.edu. The other half of the exhibition is on view through Dec. 12 at the Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; open by appointment only Friday-Sunday; free; armoryarts.org

“Artistic Legacy: The Ann and Bill Cullen Collection”

Paintings and drawings from the estate of actress, model and artist Ann Macomber Cullen, wife of the late game-show host Bill Cullen, through Dec. 19. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. $10-$15; children younger than 12, free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

“Invisible Sun”

Works by Julie Mehretu, Keith Haring and others from the Broad museum’s collection explore social justice; on view through Oct. 3. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

“LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze”

The artist documents the 2019 shuttering of an auto plant in Ohio, and the impact on the local working-class community, in photographs, video and an architectural installation in this exhibit that will be on view through March 20. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

“Gifted: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956”

Examples of early 20th century California Impressionist paintings by noteworthy artists will be on view through Jan. 9. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Friday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

“Life Beginnings”

This immersive and interactive exhibit explores procreation in the human and animal worlds. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits, including the current Lego art show and IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

“Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories”

The maritime disaster is revisited through photographs and personal effects, through Feb. 13. Also on view: “Soot and Water: Gyotaku Records of Catalina,” prints crafted by contemporary artist Dwight Hwang using traditional Japanese methods (through Sept. 30). Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

“Free State”

Exploration of human rights, democracy, the environment; on view through Sept. 18. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

“Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor”

This survey of videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist will be on display through June 6. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

“Motown: The Sound of Young America”

The storied record label is celebrated through stage costumes, musical instruments and more; on view though January. Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Open Friday-Sunday. $13, $15; ages 5 and under are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

“Wave — New Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts”

This touring exhibit, a survey of works by 55 contemporary Japanese illustrators and graphic artists, is on view from through Nov. 28. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

“Miné Okubo’s Masterpiece: The Art of Citizen 13660”

Illustrations from Okubo’s groundbreaking 1946 graphic memoir, depicting the harsh conditions that she and her fellow Japanese American citizens endured in a U.S. government-run incarceration center during World War II, will be on view through Feb. 20. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

“Carlos Almaraz: Evolution of Form”

Times columnist Carolina A. Miranda called the work of this late painter, subject of a 2017 LACMA retrospective, “vital to the ways in which Los Angeles sees itself.” This exhibition explores the Chicano artist’s early life to reveal influences on his style and form (through Jan. 9). LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations suggested. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

“Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns”

Paintings, drawings and etchings, through Oct. 24. Also on view: “Hymns to the Silence,” black-and-white images of architectural structures by Jacques Garnier (through Oct. 24). Also on view: Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $5, $7; 17 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

“Tristan Eaton: All At Once: 25 Years of Art & Design”

New exhibit surveys the career of the L.A. painter, muralist, illustrator and designer, through Oct. 31. Also on view: “William Basinski: DLP 1:1,” a segment of the avant-garde composer’s 2002-03 work “The Disintegration Loops” is paired with footage of the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 in this sound and video installation (through Oct. 3). Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. lbma.org

“Yoshitomo Nara”

Three-decade survey of works by the Japanese artist (through Jan. 2). Also on view: “Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It,” multimedia works by the L.A.-based artist (through Oct. 31); “Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography, 1870–1900,” examples of photographic portraits of celebrities and everyday people from the closing decades of the 19th century through (through Nov. 7); “Ink Dreams: Selections From the Fondation INK Collection,” examples of contemporary painting, sculpture, video, etc., inspired by traditional East Asian ink art (through Dec. 12). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; kids 12 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

“Evidence: Selections from the Permanent Collection”

A survey of the Museum of Contemporary Art’s holdings; through Feb. 21. MoCA, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

“50 Faces”

Contemporary mosaic artwork from Italy’s Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli, on view through Oct. 7. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Open Monday-Thursday. $5 per group of up to four people. themuck.org

“L’Epoque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coach Builders”

Also on view: “The Lady of the Lake,” “Le Mans,” “Schlumpf Reserve Collection.” Mullin Automotive Museum, 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. Open Fridays-Sundays. $10-$16; ages 2 and younger and active-duty military are free; advance purchase required. (805) 385-5400. mullinautomotivemuseum.com

“Gabriella Sanchez: Partial Pictures”

Works by the L.A.-based painter and graphic designer, on view through January. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

“Discovery From the Deep”

A rare specimen of a Pacific footballfish is exhibited alongside a traditional Japanese print of the specimen crafted by artists Dwight and Hazel Hwang, through Nov. 29. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; kids 2 and younger are free; walk-ups welcome; reservations recommended. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

“Unseen Picasso”

A selection of rarely exhibited prints by the Spanish artist will be on display through Jan. 10. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and kids 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

“The Modern Chair”

Examples of cutting-edge chair design from the early 20th century to the present day will be on display through April 3. Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, 300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. Closed Mondays-Wednesdays. $5. psmuseum.org

“Eugene Daub: Monumental”

A retrospective exploring the sculptor’s process for crafting large-scale public works will be on display through Nov. 13. Also on view: Paintings inspired by random titles hidden in fortune cookies as part of an artist challenge; they’re in the group exhibition “Are You Thinking What I’m Thinking?” running through Nov. 13. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Closed Sundays. Free. pvartcenter.org

“Bond in Motion”

Cars, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles used in James Bond movies though the decades will be on display in this new exhibit, on view from through Oct. 30, 2022, marking the 60th anniversary of the action-film franchise. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Special exhibition fee is $40-$65 (includes admission to the rest of the museum); advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

“Art and Hope at the End of the Tunnel”

This group show curated by art critic Edward Goldman and featuring new works by 35 L.A.-based artists will be on view through Dec. 4. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Sundays-Mondays. Free. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu

“Deep Connections”

Black-and-white images by photographer Ken Karagozian chronicle three decades of subway construction in Los Angeles; on view through 2021. Union Station’s Passageway Art Gallery, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Available anytime. unionstationla.com

“Environmental Reflections: Contemporary Art From the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation”

Humankind’s relationship with the natural world is explored in paintings, photographs and other work on view through Dec. 5. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. arts.pepperdine.edu

“Memory Structure, Scaffold Series”

L.A.-based artist Sichong Xie interrogates the hidden contributions of labor in this new installation, on view through March 20. . Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations required. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org