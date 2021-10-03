What’s on TV This Week: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ Madonna and more
SUNDAY
More pop, rock, country and hip-hop stars perform in the conclusion of the two-part special “iHeartRadio Music Festival.” 8 p.m. The CW
“Call the Midwife” delivers its 10th season premiere. Then the mystery drama “Grantchester” returns for a sixth season on “Masterpiece.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE
A married college professor’s momentary indiscretion has dark consequences in the new thriller “Sex, Lies and Murder.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
The 2021 documentary “This Is Francis X. Bushman” sings the praises of that dashing silent-era matinee idol. 9:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
They’re still out of their gourds in a second season of the competition series “Outrageous Pumpkins.” Alyson Hannigan hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network
The horror-franchise entry “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” staggers and stumbles its way into a second season. 10:06 p.m. AMC
MONDAY
The L.A.-set, teen-themed comedy-drama “On My Block” drops its fourth and final season. Anytime, Netflix
A Mexican American teen must put her higher-education hopes on hold to help support her family in the documentary “Fruits of Labor” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Pro wrestling’s finest need your help to grapple with ghosts, ghouls, etc. in the interactive WWE special “Escape the Undertaker.” Anytime, Netflix
Kids today think money grows on trees thanks in part to online sports betting and stock-trading apps, as examined in the new docu-special “Generation Gamble.” 5 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Got EGOT? Legendary entertainer Rita Moreno does, and she’s profiled in a 2021 documentary on “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE; also 8 p.m. Wednesday, KCET
“WAP” collaborators Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are tied at nine nominations apiece at the “2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.” 9 p.m. BET
The new single from hip-hop stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” carries a political weight that men rapping about sex doesn’t.
Old married couple: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent add a personal touch or two in their new renovation series “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.” 9 p.m. HGTV
WEDNESDAY
The new docuseries “Among the Stars” tracks NASA’s efforts to repair a $2-billion scientific instrument mounted on the outside of the International Space Station. Anytime, Disney+
The new true-crime series “Bad Sport” blows the whistle on athletes, coaches, etc., who found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Anytime, Netflix
Teams of bakers and engineers strive to balance scrumptiousness with sturdiness in the new competition series “Baking Impossible.” Anytime, Netflix
“There’s Someone Inside Your House” and maybe they’d like to join you on the couch to watch this 2021 slasher flick. Anytime, Netflix
Find out what fate awaits those who are so unkind as to not rewind in the 2021 horror-franchise entry “V/H/S/94.” Anytime, Shudder
The margin for error is as narrow as the architect’s hopes are high in “Skinny Skyscraper” on a new “Impossible Builds.” 8 p.m. KOCE
If they had a hammer, they’d be contestants on a third season of “Tough As Nails.” Phil Keoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
Physicists struggle to grasp the ever-elusive neutrino in the episode “Particles Unknown” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Hip-hop artist Remy Ma plays a Detroit drug queenpin in the new TV movie “Big Fifty: The DelRhonda Hood Story.” 9 p.m. BET
Here’s the story: Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his brood are back in a second season of “The Bradshaw Bunch.” 9 p.m. E!
What happens in Vegas gets investigated by “CSI: Vegas.” Original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox return in this reboot of the forensics franchise. 10 p.m. CBS
THURSDAY
Thirteen bakers enter, one baker leaves with a golden rolling pin and a pile of cash in the new competition series “Baker’s Dozen.” Anytime, Hulu
Who needs the stocks or tar and feathers when you’ve got the internet and social media, as detailed in the new documentary “15 Minutes of Shame” co-produced by Monica Lewinsky. Anytime, HBO Max
Episode 2 of “American Crime Story” depicts the beginning of Lewinsky’s sexual relationship with President Clinton. We separate fact from fiction.
Home-renovation experts, real-estate agents and others get pranked in the new hidden-camera show “House Haunters.” Anthony Anderson co-hosts. Anytime, Discovery+
Five students enter, four students leave detention alive in the new mystery drama “One of Us Is Lying.” Anytime, Peacock
The sitcoms “Young Sheldon” and “United States of Al” return with new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
Talon, we hardly knew ye: The fantasy drama “The Outpost” ends its three-season run. Jessica Green stars. 9 p.m. The CW
That bed and breakfast is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in the new supernatural sitcom “Ghosts.” With “iZombie’s” Rose McIver. 9 p.m. CBS
No “Bull.” The legal drama starring Michael Weatherly is back for Season 6. 10 p.m. CBS
FRIDAY
What happens in “Acapulco” stays in Acapulco in this new coming-of-age comedy set at a posh Mexican resort in the 1980s. With Eugenio Derbez. Anytime, Apple TV+
To say they are dispirited would be an understatement in the new paranormal series “Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life.” Anytime, Discovery+
Have hoodie, will travel: The new documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World” gets up close and personal with the Canadian pop star. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Have bustier, will travel: Pop icon Madonna graces the stage in the new concert documentary “Madame X.” Anytime, Paramount+
It’s time to kill the music, it’s time to kill the lights for the new comedy special “Muppets Haunted Mansion.” Anytime, Disney+
When a brainy gal (Emily Osment) shares a house with her not-so-bright sister hilarity ensues in the new sitcom “Pretty Smart.” Anytime, Netflix
Hansel and Gretel fumble their way through a few other fractured fairy tales in the new animated series “A Tale Dark & Grimm.” Anytime, Netflix
More aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their million-dollar ideas in a new season of “Shark Tank.” 8 p.m. ABC
“Nancy Drew” is back on the case for a third season of this teen-themed mystery drama. Kennedy McMann stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Salma Hayek and rock music’s Carlos Santana collect career kudos at “The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Salma Hayek still has a tough time revisiting her 1995 breakthrough role in Hollywood. “I kept thinking of my father and my brother, are they going to see it?”
It ain’t over till the “Three Divas at Versailles” sing on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Raging hormones, teen angst and space travel make for a bad mix in the 2021 sci-fi flop “Voyagers.” With Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp. 8 p.m. HBO
Two coeds pledge a sinister sorority in the new thriller “Dying to Belong.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Kim Kardashian hosts and Halsey performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Rival chefs cook up a little romance in the new Miami-set TV movie “South Beach Love.” With Taylor Cole. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Those digital devices are evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2020 terror tale “Come Play.” With Gillian Jacobs. 9 p.m. Showtime
