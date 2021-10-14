Jonah Hill knows fans mean well, but ‘I kindly ask that you not comment on my body’

Actor and director Jonah Hill has asked his 3.1 million social media followers to stop commenting on his body.

The “21 Jump Street” star, who has been vocal about his body-positivity journey in the past, released a statement Wednesday via Instagram explaining why remarks on his appearance make him uncomfortable.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” Hill wrote with a heart emoji. "[G]ood or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

Underneath the post, several of Hill’s peers — including “Saturday Night Live” cast member Aidy Bryant, musician SZA, actors Olivia Munn and Sharon Stone and “American Crime Story” star Beanie Feldstein — replied with words and emojis of encouragement.

“Absolutely Love you,” SZA wrote. “Thank you!!”

“THATS ... MY ... BROTHER,” wrote Feldstein, who is Hill’s younger sister.

This isn’t the first time the repeat Oscar nominee has opened up about his relationship with his body. In February, Hill called British tabloid the Daily Mail out for printing paparazzi photos of him “going shirtless to towel himself off” after surfing in Malibu.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” performer turned the invasive photo op into a teachable moment about self-love and reflected on how media coverage obsessing over his weight has affected his self-esteem throughout his career.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill captioned a screenshot of the Daily Mail article.

“Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”

Hill concluded that February message with a piece of advice, encouraging his young fans to enjoy life and be kind to themselves.

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,” he wrote. “This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’

“It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)”