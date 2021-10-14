The L.A. Phil, BalletX, ‘Mamma Mia!’ and seven other best bets for your weekend

Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil, a pair of shows by Philadelphia-based dance company BalletX and a new staging of the hit jukebox musical “Mamma Mia!” lead our list of offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“Dudamel Conducts Strauss”

With last Saturday’s celebratory gala behind them, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic get down to business with a weekend of concerts featuring Schoenberg’s “Transfigured Night” and Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration” plus “Four Last Songs” featuring soprano Golda Schultz. Walt Disney Hall Concert, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20-$227. laphil.com

BalletX

Hailing from the City of Brotherly Love, this contemporary dance company comes to SoCal for a pair of shows. Pepperdine University, Smothers Theatre, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. 8 p.m. Thursday. $10-$50. pepperdine.edu. Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 pm. Saturday. $39 and up. scfta.org

Angel City Jazz Festival

The closing weekend of this citywide showcase includes a concert featuring the Billy Childs Jazz Chamber Ensemble and five-time Grammy-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves. Ford Theatre, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday. $25-$64. angelcityjazz.com

Pasadena Symphony

The orchestra, under the baton of guest conductor Joseph Young, opens its season with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Brahms’ Violin Concerto, both featuring violinist and rising classical music star Randall Goosby. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $35-$130. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

“Mamma Mia!”

5-Star Theatricals returns with a new production of the hit romantic musical set to the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 24. $38-$91. 5startheatricals.com

“Tannhäuser”

Los Angeles Opera’s season continues with Wagner’s 19th century work inspired by the life and times of the medieval singer and poet. James Conlon conducts. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; other dates through Nov. 6. $19-$292; live-streamed performances (Oct. 24 and 27), $30. laopera.org

Bodytraffic

The L.A.-based contemporary dance company hits the stage for a three-night stand that includes the world premiere of a new duet plus works by Kyle Abraham and Micaela Taylor. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $39-$99. thewallis.org

“Golden Hour: California Photography From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art”

The Vincent Price Art Museum reopens its doors with this touring exhibition featuring works by more than 70 artists and photography collectives. VPAM, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida César Chávez, Monterey Park. Saturday through Feb. 5 (open Wednesdays-Saturdays). Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

“A Grand Night for Singing”

Musical Theatre West kicks off a new season with a revival of this 1993 Broadway revue that features reimagined versions of classic Rodgers & Hammerstein show tunes. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 31. $20 and up. musical.org

“Etta at Last”

Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique orchestra is joined by dancers from Lula Washington Dance Theatre and others for a salute to the late, great R&B singer Etta James. Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Also at Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $75 (includes trial membership). muse-ique.com

