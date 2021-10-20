Photos: Netflix employees walk out in protest of Chappelle comedy special, transphobic remarks

Transgender Netflix employees and their allies gathered Wednesday morning on Vine Street in Los Angeles to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s controversial new comedy special. Some of the comedian’s supporters showed up too.
